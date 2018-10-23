Women’s 3-A NCHSAA Golf Championship:Rockingham County clinches fourth-straight team title; Asheville’s Tsiros rolls to individual crown/Northern Guilford finishes tied for Second

PINEHURST, N.C. – Rockingham County women’s golfers are no stranger to the top of the leaderboard at the NCHSAA Women’s Golf Championships. The 2018 edition at Longleaf Golf and Family Club was no different for the Lady Cougars as they held on for the school’s fourth straight team State Championship in women’s golf. Asheville’s Ana Tsiros slept on a three-shot lead after day one and did not falter on the way to the school’s first title of any kind in women’s golf.

Rockingham County ladies overcame a two-stroke deficit through the final round, overtaking Cox Mill for the top spot. Riley Hamilton finished third overall and powered the way for the Cougars, firing a 2-over 74 in the final round to help push the team total down to 61-over 493 for two rounds. Victoria Cook and Elli Flinchum also put together solid second round finishes to help lift the Cougars past the Chargers. Cook shot 161 for the tournament to finish in a tie for seventh and Flinchum ended with 182 tied for 34th.

The win made Rockingham County the second school in NCHSAA women’s golf history to win the Team State Championship for four consecutive years. Salisbury was the first to do it back in 2010-2013 when they won the 1A/2A Championship four years in a row.

Tsiros carded a 2-under 70 in the opening round, leading by three over Hickory’s Anna McDonald as play began on day two. The lone blemish on Tsiros’ opening day card was a double bogey on the par-4 thirteenth hole, which she erased with four birdies during the round. She continued her steady play on day two, starting on the back nine and clicking off pars except for a lone birdie on the par-five sixteenth. She closed the back nine with three bogeys and a balance of pars to finish the tournament at even-par 144, four shots better than Kayla Smith from Burlington Williams.

2018 NCHSAA Women’s 3A Golf State Championship
Final Results
Carolinas Golf Association
Longleaf G&FC
October 22 & 23, 2018

Place Competitor Score                                                   Place Team Score
1 Ana Tsiros, Asheville 70-74--144                                       1 Rockingham County 248-245--493 (+61)
2 Kayla Smith, Williams 75-73--148                                       T2 Cox Mill 246-260--506 (+74)
3 Riley Hamilton, Rockingham County 76-74--150                           T2 Northern Guilford 249-257--506 (+74)
4 Anna McDonald, Hickory 73-80--153                                      4 Marvin Ridge 263-263--526 (+94)
5 Kasey Owenby, Forestview 76-82--158                                    5 Weddington 261-266--527 (+95)
6 Courtney Britt, Southern Alamance 79-81--160                           6 Cape Fear 269-261--530 (+98)
T7 Toni Blackwell, Cape Fear 79-82--161                                  7 Hunt 267-277--544 (+112)
T7 Victoria Cook, Rockingham County 79-82--161                           8 Charlotte Catholic 283-275--558 (+126)
T9 Kallie Pavlish, Charlotte Catholic 84-78--162                         9 Terry Sanford 285-291--576 (+144)
T9 Elizabeth Ritchie, Havelock 83-79--162                                T10 East Rowan 295-305--600 (+168)
T9 Napat Rattannapraken, Hunt 80-82--162                                 T10 East Chapel Hill 296-304--600 (+168)
T9 Katharina Floyd, Northwood 79-83--162                                 12 D.H. Conley 339-347--686 (+254)
T13 Natalie Lutz, Kings Mountain 82-81--163
T13 Siana Wong, Northern Guilford 83-80--163
T13 Riya Modak, Cox Mill 79-84--163
T13 Layla Meric, Cuthbertson 84-79--163
17 Amber Capote, Marvin Ridge 79-85--164
T18 Victoria Grace Ladd, Northern Guilford 81-85--166
T18 Christina Fisher, Freedom 83-83--166
20 Hailey Pendleton, Weddington 82-85--167
21 Carmen Tucker, Terry Sanford 86-83--169
22 Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill 82-88--170
23 Sarah Bunn, Hunt 83-88--171
24 Allyson Von Conon, Lee County 87-85--172
25 Jessica Townsend, Topsail 89-85--174
26 Brooke Sutton, Cox Mill 85-91--176
T27 Jaidan Rubinstein, Cox Mill 89-88--177
T27 Olivia Tolbert, Northern Guilford 85-92--177
T27 Braelyn Pippin, Marvin Ridge 92-85--177
T30 Chloe Crane, Southeast Guilford 97-81--178
T30 Joyce Zhang, Weddington 88-90--178
T32 Hailey Ellis, Cox Mill 93-88--181
T32 Lillie Cook, Central Cabarrus 91-90--181
T34 Gabby Bynum, Cape Fear 94-88--182
T34 Elli Flinchum, Rockingham County 93-89--182
T34 Melissa Wyman, Weddington 91-91--182
37 Darby Reeder, Cleveland 87-96--183
T38 Albany Bock, Freedom 89-96--185
T38 Kayla Hightower, Marvin Ridge 92-93--185
T38 Carmen Fraley, East Rowan 94-91--185
41 Elisabeth Collie, Southern Nash 96-90--186
T42 Madison Burnell, Cape Fear 96-91--187
T42 Abby Resinger, Piedmont 91-96--187
T44 Hailey Flo, Marvin Ridge 95-93--188
T44 Mary Catherine Hales, Cape Fear 97-91--188
T44 Justine Caskey, South Iredell 93-95--188
47 Carolyn Hsu, East Chapel Hill 94-95--189
48 Cami Rivas, Northern Guilford 94-96--190
T49 Madi Brensinger, Charlotte Catholic 95-97--192
T49 Cherokee Hall, Lee County 100-92--192
T51 Gaby Tucker, Terry Sanford 92-102--194
T51 Camryn Corriher, East Rowan 96-98--194
T51 Blair Tuggle, Morehead 97-97--194
T54 Lana Klein, Triton 103-96--199
T54 Allie MacArthur, Crest 103-96--199
T56 Emily Matthews, Swansboro 99-101--200
T56 Olivia Peterson, Rockingham County 100-100--200
58 Cassidy Lytch, South Brunswick 99-103--202
T59 Rachael Murray, Southern Alamance 107-97--204
T59 Malakah Crespin, East Chapel Hill 96-108--204
T59 Savannah Strickland, C.B. Aycock 99-105--204
T59 Anna Lowe, Charlotte Catholic 104-100--204
63 Alex Jones, Clayton 104-101--205
64 Ashley Hinson, D.H. Conley 105-101--206
65 Sydney Lang, East Chapel Hill 106-101--207
66 Ainsley Underwood, West Johnson 108-101--209
T67 Connor Worley, Hunt 104-107--211
T67 Erin Stephens, Rockingham County 114-97--211
69 Katy Conner, T.C. Roberson 105-107--212
70 Savannah Smith, Terry Sanford 107-106--213
71 Sophia Brown, Carson 113-106--219
72 Chloe Harlow, West Johnston 117-103--220
73 Hailey Fesperman, East Rowan 105-116--221
74 Bridget Sullivan, Marvin Ridge 111-112--223
75 Ashton Barnes, Hunt 120-113--233
76 Olivia Bonnette, D.H. Conley 112-125--237
77 Crystal Robertson, Cleveland 123-115--238
78 Bridgette Waldo, D.H. Conley 122-121--243

