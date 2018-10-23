Women’s 3-A NCHSAA Golf Championship:Rockingham County clinches fourth-straight team title; Asheville’s Tsiros rolls to individual crown/Northern Guilford finishes tied for Second

3A: Rockingham County clinches fourth-straight team title; Asheville’s Tsiros rolls to individual crown

PINEHURST, N.C. – Rockingham County women’s golfers are no stranger to the top of the leaderboard at the NCHSAA Women’s Golf Championships. The 2018 edition at Longleaf Golf and Family Club was no different for the Lady Cougars as they held on for the school’s fourth straight team State Championship in women’s golf. Asheville’s Ana Tsiros slept on a three-shot lead after day one and did not falter on the way to the school’s first title of any kind in women’s golf.

Rockingham County ladies overcame a two-stroke deficit through the final round, overtaking Cox Mill for the top spot. Riley Hamilton finished third overall and powered the way for the Cougars, firing a 2-over 74 in the final round to help push the team total down to 61-over 493 for two rounds. Victoria Cook and Elli Flinchum also put together solid second round finishes to help lift the Cougars past the Chargers. Cook shot 161 for the tournament to finish in a tie for seventh and Flinchum ended with 182 tied for 34th.

The win made Rockingham County the second school in NCHSAA women’s golf history to win the Team State Championship for four consecutive years. Salisbury was the first to do it back in 2010-2013 when they won the 1A/2A Championship four years in a row.

Tsiros carded a 2-under 70 in the opening round, leading by three over Hickory’s Anna McDonald as play began on day two. The lone blemish on Tsiros’ opening day card was a double bogey on the par-4 thirteenth hole, which she erased with four birdies during the round. She continued her steady play on day two, starting on the back nine and clicking off pars except for a lone birdie on the par-five sixteenth. She closed the back nine with three bogeys and a balance of pars to finish the tournament at even-par 144, four shots better than Kayla Smith from Burlington Williams.

2018 NCHSAA Women’s 3A Golf State Championship

Final Results

Carolinas Golf Association

Longleaf G&FC

October 22 & 23, 2018

Place Competitor Score Place Team Score 1 Ana Tsiros, Asheville 70-74--144 1 Rockingham County 248-245--493 (+61) 2 Kayla Smith, Williams 75-73--148 T2 Cox Mill 246-260--506 (+74) 3 Riley Hamilton, Rockingham County 76-74--150 T2 Northern Guilford 249-257--506 (+74) 4 Anna McDonald, Hickory 73-80--153 4 Marvin Ridge 263-263--526 (+94) 5 Kasey Owenby, Forestview 76-82--158 5 Weddington 261-266--527 (+95) 6 Courtney Britt, Southern Alamance 79-81--160 6 Cape Fear 269-261--530 (+98) T7 Toni Blackwell, Cape Fear 79-82--161 7 Hunt 267-277--544 (+112) T7 Victoria Cook, Rockingham County 79-82--161 8 Charlotte Catholic 283-275--558 (+126) T9 Kallie Pavlish, Charlotte Catholic 84-78--162 9 Terry Sanford 285-291--576 (+144) T9 Elizabeth Ritchie, Havelock 83-79--162 T10 East Rowan 295-305--600 (+168) T9 Napat Rattannapraken, Hunt 80-82--162 T10 East Chapel Hill 296-304--600 (+168) T9 Katharina Floyd, Northwood 79-83--162 12 D.H. Conley 339-347--686 (+254) T13 Natalie Lutz, Kings Mountain 82-81--163 T13 Siana Wong, Northern Guilford 83-80--163 T13 Riya Modak, Cox Mill 79-84--163 T13 Layla Meric, Cuthbertson 84-79--163 17 Amber Capote, Marvin Ridge 79-85--164 T18 Victoria Grace Ladd, Northern Guilford 81-85--166 T18 Christina Fisher, Freedom 83-83--166 20 Hailey Pendleton, Weddington 82-85--167 21 Carmen Tucker, Terry Sanford 86-83--169 22 Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill 82-88--170 23 Sarah Bunn, Hunt 83-88--171 24 Allyson Von Conon, Lee County 87-85--172 25 Jessica Townsend, Topsail 89-85--174 26 Brooke Sutton, Cox Mill 85-91--176 T27 Jaidan Rubinstein, Cox Mill 89-88--177 T27 Olivia Tolbert, Northern Guilford 85-92--177 T27 Braelyn Pippin, Marvin Ridge 92-85--177 T30 Chloe Crane, Southeast Guilford 97-81--178 T30 Joyce Zhang, Weddington 88-90--178 T32 Hailey Ellis, Cox Mill 93-88--181 T32 Lillie Cook, Central Cabarrus 91-90--181 T34 Gabby Bynum, Cape Fear 94-88--182 T34 Elli Flinchum, Rockingham County 93-89--182 T34 Melissa Wyman, Weddington 91-91--182 37 Darby Reeder, Cleveland 87-96--183 T38 Albany Bock, Freedom 89-96--185 T38 Kayla Hightower, Marvin Ridge 92-93--185 T38 Carmen Fraley, East Rowan 94-91--185 41 Elisabeth Collie, Southern Nash 96-90--186 T42 Madison Burnell, Cape Fear 96-91--187 T42 Abby Resinger, Piedmont 91-96--187 T44 Hailey Flo, Marvin Ridge 95-93--188 T44 Mary Catherine Hales, Cape Fear 97-91--188 T44 Justine Caskey, South Iredell 93-95--188 47 Carolyn Hsu, East Chapel Hill 94-95--189 48 Cami Rivas, Northern Guilford 94-96--190 T49 Madi Brensinger, Charlotte Catholic 95-97--192 T49 Cherokee Hall, Lee County 100-92--192 T51 Gaby Tucker, Terry Sanford 92-102--194 T51 Camryn Corriher, East Rowan 96-98--194 T51 Blair Tuggle, Morehead 97-97--194 T54 Lana Klein, Triton 103-96--199 T54 Allie MacArthur, Crest 103-96--199 T56 Emily Matthews, Swansboro 99-101--200 T56 Olivia Peterson, Rockingham County 100-100--200 58 Cassidy Lytch, South Brunswick 99-103--202 T59 Rachael Murray, Southern Alamance 107-97--204 T59 Malakah Crespin, East Chapel Hill 96-108--204 T59 Savannah Strickland, C.B. Aycock 99-105--204 T59 Anna Lowe, Charlotte Catholic 104-100--204 63 Alex Jones, Clayton 104-101--205 64 Ashley Hinson, D.H. Conley 105-101--206 65 Sydney Lang, East Chapel Hill 106-101--207 66 Ainsley Underwood, West Johnson 108-101--209 T67 Connor Worley, Hunt 104-107--211 T67 Erin Stephens, Rockingham County 114-97--211 69 Katy Conner, T.C. Roberson 105-107--212 70 Savannah Smith, Terry Sanford 107-106--213 71 Sophia Brown, Carson 113-106--219 72 Chloe Harlow, West Johnston 117-103--220 73 Hailey Fesperman, East Rowan 105-116--221 74 Bridget Sullivan, Marvin Ridge 111-112--223 75 Ashton Barnes, Hunt 120-113--233 76 Olivia Bonnette, D.H. Conley 112-125--237 77 Crystal Robertson, Cleveland 123-115--238 78 Bridgette Waldo, D.H. Conley 122-121--243