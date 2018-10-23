Women’s NCHSAA 4-A Golf Championship:WS Reagan sweeps team and individual as Hayes leads the way for Raiders/Page HS finishes tied for 8th

4A: Reagan sweeps team and individual as Hayes leads the way for Raiders

PINEHURST, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Reagan Raiders were steady on day two at Pinehurst No. 3 as the team swept both the team and individual titles at the 4A ranks.

Reagan’s Sasha Hayes sat in a four-way tie for first after the first round of play, and in the final round, she carded par after par while watching competitors fall by the wayside down the stretch. Hayes shot 4-over 74 in the opening round, including a pair of birdies and six bogeys. She held the line at even-par through the front nine on day two with a pair of birdies to go with two bogeys. Hayes finished the tournament 4-over 144, six shots clear Pinecrest’s Mara Hirtle who finished second. Hayes was the second-ever individual champion in women’s golf from Reagan High, the first since Victoria Allred in 2011.

The Raiders rode Hayes’ performance to the title, holding off Pinecrest by six shots and combining for a 38-over 458 two-round total. Reagan entered the final round trailing Pinecrest by two shots overall. Morgan Ketchum put up a 14-over 154 for the Raiders to finish sixth overall. Teammate Mary Slade White was just six shots behind her with a 20-over 160 to wind up in a tie for 13th.

Second place Pinecrest’s low rounds came from Hirtle who fired a 10-over 150 to finish in second. Jaclyn Kenzel and Lorin Wagler added scores of 151 and 163, respectively, to help the Patriots post 44-over 464 for the tournament.

2018 NCHSAA Women’s 4A Golf State Championship

Final Results

Carolinas Golf Association

Pinehurst CC – No. 3

October 22 & 23, 2018

Place Competitor Score Place Team Score 1 Sasha Hayes, Reagan 74-70--144 1 Reagan 234-224--458 (+38) 2 Mara Hirtle, Pinecrest 74-76--150 2 Pinecrest 232-232--464 (+44) 3 Jaclyn Kenzel, Pinecrest 74-77--151 3 Green Hope 244-243--487 (+67) T4 Maria Atwood, Holly Springs, 72-81--153 T4 Jack Britt 246-244--490 (+70) T4 Megan Kanaby, Cardinal Gibbons 78-75--153 T4 Cardinal Gibbons 250-240--490 (+70) 6 Morgan Ketchum, Reagan 74-80--154 6 New Bern 253-257--510 (+90) 7 Chloe Pittman, Hough 77-78--155 7 Laney 263-255--518 (+98) T8 Audrey Nelson, Myers Park 81-75--156 T8 Ardrey Kell 257-268--525 (+105) T8 Lauren Martin, Mooresville 82-74--156 T8 Page 269-256--525 (+105) 10 Mckenzie Daffin, Jack Britt 78-80--158 10 Corinth-Holders 278-281--559 (+139) T11 Halynn Lee, Green Hope 81-78--159 11 Davie County 318-289--607 (+187) T11 Megan Morris, Panther Creek 81-78--159 12 Apex 307-304--611(+191) T13 Jayla Rogers, Laney 83-77--160 T13 Mary Slade White, Reagan 86-74--160 T15 Anika Bhatnagar,Green Hope 79-84--163 T15 Trinity Ahing, New Bern 81-82--163 T15 Lorin Wagler, Pinecrest 84-79--163 18 Emelia Pack, Page 82-82--164 T19 Shea Smith, Ardrey Kell 83-82--165 T19 Angelique Seymour, Jack Britt 84-81--165 T19 Olivia Renville, Green Hope 84-81--165 22 Mckayla Daffin, Jack Britt 84-83--167 23 Hannah Lindemann, Ardrey Kell 80-88--168 24 Rachel Metzinger, Cardinal Gibbons 85-84--169 T25 Emily Brubaker, Cardinal Gibbons 89-81--170 T25 Julie Fiedler, New Bern 82-88--170 T25 Sophie Marijono, Providence 87-83--170 T25 Maggie Magner, South Mecklenburg 85-85--170 T29 Grace Holcomb, Laney 86-85--171 T29 Kyleigh Harnsberger, Davie County 86-85--171 T29 Harper Shepherd, Page 85-86--171 T29 Hailey Miller, Richmond County 83-88--171 33 Sarah Young, Reagan 88-84--172 34 Caroline Isaacson, Ragsdale 90-83--173 T35 Camryn Fletcher, Cardinal Gibbons 91-84--175 T35 Sidney Renville, Green Hope 89-86--175 T37 Anna Claire Bridge, Leesville Road 84-92--176 T37 Ava Lucas, Cardinal Gibbons 87-89--176 T39 Myranda Vogan, New Bern 90-87--177 T39 Mary-Sears Brown, Heritage 96-81--177 T41 Tyla McAffity, Athens Drive 100-78--178 T41 Taylor Capps, Corinth-Holders 92-86--178 T43 Erica Boyd, Providence 94-85--179 T43 Tyler Price, McDowell 84-95--179 T45 Bailey Cooper, Pinecrest 97-83--180 T45 Emily Wellspeak, New Bern 91-89--180 47 Christine Lauture, Wakefield 93-88--181 T48 Becca Connolly, R.J. Reynolds 99-84--183 T48 Haylie Jane Paulin, Reagan 95-88--183 T48 Becky Murray, Corinth-Holders 90-93--183 T48 Livy Tran, Ashley 90-93--183 52 Claudia Winterberg, Hickory Ridge 89-95--184 53 Kiya Locklear, Hoke County 98-87--185 T54 Jillian Preisach, Middle Creek 93-94--187 T54 Reagan Creasy, Laney 94-93--187 T56 Adeline Huffstutler, Holly Springs 97-92--189 T56 Madison Deese, Purnell Swett 102-87--189 T56 Adeline Huffstutler, Holly Springs 97-92--189 T56 Madison Deese, Purnell Swett 102-87--189 T58 Tatum Neff, Page 102-88--190 T58 Catherine Vivongsy, Wake Forest 104-86--190 T60 Katherine Weller, Ardrey Kell 94-98--192 T60 Lily McConnell, Hickory Ridge 92-100--192 62 Emma Williams, South Mecklenburg 98-97--195 63 Marguax Whitley, Apex 99-97--196 T64 Sadler Miller, Corinth-Holders 96-102--198 T64 Makenzie Toth, Porter Ridge 100-98--198 66 Abby Loding, Apex 101-99--200 T67 Ella Preisach, Middle Creek 93-108--201 T67 Kaitlin Idol, Glenn 103-98--201 69 Sophia Martone, Apex Friendship 92-110--202 70 Rilee Stout, Panther Creek 105-102--207 71 Meredith Carson, Lake Norman 105-105--210 72 Caroline Bliss, Davie County 115-99--214 73 Madison Winn, Apex 107-108--215 74 Alyssa Price, West Forsyth 118-98--216 75 Addie Ultis, Millbrook 107-110--217 76 Caroline Post, Athens Drive 116-103--219 77 Annika McDaniel, Davie County 117-105--222 78 Lotte Fox, Wakefield 78-WD--WD