2018 NCHSAA Dual Team Women’s Tennis Third Round Pairings:Guillford County could have used an Ace, but we got a Double-Fault and no GCS teams left, but Good Luck to the others!!!
2018 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 Lejeune (8-1, Coastal 8) vs. #1 John A. Holmes (11-6, Albemarle)
#1 Raleigh Charter (13-3, Central Tar Heel) vs. #1 Franklin Academy (14-1, North Central Athletic)
#1 Gray Stone Day (17-1, Yadkin Valley) vs. #2 East Surry (18-2, Northwest)
#1 Bishop McGuinness (18-2, Northwest) vs. #1 Pine Lake Prep (7-1, PAC 7)
2018 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#1 John A. Holmes (11-6, Albemarle) def. #1 Riverside-Martin (4-7, Coastal Plains) 6-0
#1 Lejeune (8-1, Coastal 8) def. #1 Bear Grass Charter (7-3, Atlantic 5) 8-1
#1 Franklin Academy (14-1, North Central Athletic) def. #2 Chatham Central (11-6, Central Tar Heel) 8-1
#1 Raleigh Charter (13-3, Central Tar Heel) def. #1 West Columbus (9-10, Three Rivers) 6-0
#2 East Surry (18-2, Northwest) def. #1 East Wilkes (15-3, Mountain Valley) 5-3
#1 Gray Stone Day (17-1, Yadkin Valley) def. #1 Lincoln Charter (10-3, Southern Piedmont) 5-4
#1 Pine Lake Prep (7-1, PAC 7) def. #2 North Stanly (16-3, Yadkin Valley) 7-1
#1 Bishop McGuinness (18-2, Northwest) def. #1 Polk County (11-5, Western Highlands) 5-1
2018 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 First Flight (13-0, Northeastern Coastal) vs. #1 Croatan (10-2, Coastal 8)
#1 NC School of Science & Math (14-0, Mid-State) vs. #2 Durham School of the Arts (20-3, Mid-State)
#1 Salisbury (20-1, Central Carolina) vs. #1 Surry Central (16-1, Western Piedmont Athletic)
#1 Hendersonville (17-1, Mountain Six) vs. #1 Maiden (16-3, South Fork Athletic)
2018 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Second Round
#1 Croatan (10-2, Coastal 8) def. #2 South Columbus (14-3, Three Rivers) 5-4
#1 First Flight (13-0, Northeastern Coastal) def. #1 Greene Central (14-4, Eastern Carolina) 6-0
#1 NC School of Science & Math (14-0, Mid-State) def. WC Northeastern (13-3, Northeastern Coastal) 6-0
#2 Durham School of the Arts (20-3, Mid-State) def. #2 Wheatmore (11-5, PAC 7) 9-0
#1 Salisbury (20-1, Central Carolina) def. WC East Montgomery (11-3, Rocky River) 5-4
#1 Surry Central (16-1, Western Piedmont Athletic) def. #2 Oak Grove (17-3, Central Carolina) 7-2
#1 Maiden (16-3, South Fork Athletic) def. #1 Fred T. Foard (15-4, Northwestern Foothills) 9-0
#1 Hendersonville (17-1, Mountain Six) def. #2 East Burke (11-3, Northwestern Foothills) 6-0
2018 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 New Hanover (12-0, Mideastern) vs. #1 Clayton (15-2, Greater Neuse)
#1 East Chapel Hill (19-1, Big Eight) vs. #2 Chapel Hill (16-5, Big Eight)
#1 Concord (15-3, South Piedmont) vs. #2 Cox Mill (14-4, South Piedmont)
#1 Charlotte Catholic (21-0, Southern Carolina) vs. #2 Marvin Ridge (19-2, Southern Carolina)
2018 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#1 New Hanover (12-0, Mideastern) def. #2 Cleveland (12-4, Greater Neuse) 6-0
#1 Clayton (15-2, Greater Neuse) def. #2 Fike (16-3, Big East) 5-4
#1 East Chapel Hill (19-1, Big Eight) def. #1 Union Pines (14-2, Tri-County) 6-0
#2 Chapel Hill (16-5, Big Eight) def. #1 Terry Sanford (15-2, Patriot Athletic) 5-4
#2 Cox Mill (14-4, South Piedmont) def. WC Southwest Guilford (16-3, Piedmont Triad) 8-1
#1 Concord (15-3, South Piedmont) def. #1 Mount Tabor (9-6, Piedmont Triad) 6-0
#1 Charlotte Catholic (21-0, Southern Carolina) def. #2 Asheville (15-4, Western Mountain Athletic) 6-0
#2 Marvin Ridge (19-2, Southern Carolina) def. #1 T.C. Roberson (19-1, Western Mountain Athletic) 6-0
2018 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (20-4, CAP-7) vs. #2 Sanderson (17-3, CAP-7)
#1 Green Hope (16-0, Triangle 6) vs. #2 Panther Creek (12-3, Triangle 6)
#1 Hough (13-1, I-Meck) vs. #2 Mooresville (12-1, I-Meck)
#1 Myers Park (19-1, Southwestern) vs. #1 Ardrey Kell (14-5, South Meck 7)
2018 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#2 Sanderson (17-3, CAP-7) def. #1 Hoggard (8-1, Mideastern) 6-3
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (20-4, CAP-7) def. WC Wake Forest (14-5, Northern Athletic) 9-0
#2 Panther Creek (12-3, Triangle 6) def. WC Enloe (12-6, CAP-7)
#1 Green Hope (16-0, Triangle 6) def. #2 Apex Friendship (11-5, South Wake Athletic) 6-0
#1 Hough (13-1, I-Meck) def. #2 Northwest Guilford (10-6, Metro) 5-0
#2 Mooresville (12-1, I-Meck) def. #1 Page (13-2, Metro) 5-3
#1 Ardrey Kell (14-5, South Meck 7) def. WC Lake Norman (8-5, I-Meck) 5-2
#1 Myers Park (19-1, Southwestern) def. #2 Providence (13-3, South Meck 7) 5-0
Round 3 is scheduled to be completed on or before October 29th. State Championship round is scheduled for Saturday, November 3rd at the Burlington Tennis Center. Play is set to begin at 9:00 a.m.
The higher seed team hosts. If equal seeds meet:
– Better head-to-head win/loss record hosts.
– If no head-to-head contest, higher overall winning percentage will host.
– If overall winning percentage is equal, schools must draw to break the tie.
James Alverson-NCHSAA
Assistant Commissioner – Media Relations, Special Events & Publications
