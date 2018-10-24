2018 NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings:Northwest Guilford, Grimsley, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford(26-0) and Southern Alamance still in the hunt

2018 NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#1 Louisburg (24-1) vs. #17 Granville Central (16-10)

#8 Pender (8-7) vs. #24 Neuse Charter (10-8)

#5 Pamlico County (15-2) vs. #12 Riverside-Martin (17-6)

#4 Princeton (15-3) vs. #13 Lakewood (17-4)

#3 Falls Lake Academy (19-5) vs. #19 East Wake Academy (16-7)

#6 Cape Hatteras (10-3) vs. #11 Camden County (19-5)

#7 East Columbus (14-5) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (19-7)

#2 Perquimans (22-2) vs. #18 Vance Charter (16-8)

West

#1 East Surry (22-4) vs. #16 Starmount (17-8)

#8 North Stanly (17-3) vs. #24 Elkin (8-11)

#5 Cornerstone Charter (23-2) vs. #12 Community School of Davidson (21-6)

#4 Murphy (21-3) vs. #20 North Stokes (13-11)

#3 Lincoln Charter (22-1) vs. #14 West Montgomery/#19 Robbinsville

#6 Polk County (16-8) vs. #22 Gray Stone Day (13-7)

#7 Mountain Island Charter (21-3) vs. #10 Hayesville (23-4)

#2 Alleghany (20-3) vs. #15 South Stanly (16-8)

2018 NCHSAA 2A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#1 Ayden-Grifton (21-1) vs. #16 Randleman (17-7)

#8 Croatan (12-3) vs. #24 Durham School of the Arts (17-9)

#5 Wheatmore (22-4) vs. #12 Midway (15-4)

#20 Goldsboro (15-6) vs. #29 Vance County (10-16)

#3 South Granville (18-6) vs. #19 Clinton (16-4)

#6 NC School of Science & Math (17-2) vs. #11 Carrboro (18-9)

#7 South Columbus (22-1) vs. #23 Roanoke Rapids (10-10)

#2 Currituck County (17-6) vs. #18 J.F. Webb (16-8)

West

#1 Fred T. Foard (22-2) vs. #17 Ledford (20-3)

#8 West Wilkes (19-3) vs. #24 North Lincoln (14-11)

#5 Forbush (21-4) vs. #12 South Rowan (22-5)

#4 West Davidson (22-6) vs. #13 West Stanly (20-6)

#3 East Lincoln (21-2) vs. #14 West Iredell (15-12)

#6 R-S Central (20-6) vs. #11 Maiden (20-5)

#7 Mount Pleasant (20-5) vs. #10 East Henderson (17-9)

#2 Brevard (21-5) vs. #18 Hendersonville (14-11)

2018 NCHSAA 3A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#1 D.H. Conley (22-0) vs. #16 Gray’s Creek (17-4)

#24 West Johnston (19-5) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (13-12)

#5 Southern Alamance (22-5) vs. #12 Person (21-4)

#4 Union Pines (23-1) vs. #20 Northwood (18-6)

#3 Cleveland (21-3) vs. #19 J.H. Rose (15-6)

#6 Western Guilford (26-0) vs. #11 East Chapel Hill (23-4)

#7 Franklinton (18-4) vs. #10 Cape Fear (17-14)

#2 Chapel Hill (25-5) vs. #15 Asheboro (14-6)

West

#1 Marvin Ridge (39-2) vs. #16 South Iredell (19-7)

#8 West Rowan (18-4) vs. #9 A.C. Reynolds (22-3)

#5 McMichael (26-1) vs. #21 North Henderson (14-12)

#4 Watauga (23-0) vs. #20 Sun Valley (15-6)

#3 Jesse Carson (24-3) vs. #14 Southwest Guilford (20-6)

#6 Cox Mill (19-13) vs. #11 Hickory (21-3)

#10 Charlotte Catholic (19-8) vs. #26 Enka (10-12)

#2 West Henderson (29-2) vs. #18 T.C. Roberson (18-8)

2018 NCHSAA 4A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#1 Cardinal Gibbons (21-3) vs. #17 Middle Creek (10-9)

#8 Leesville Road (18-5) vs. #9 Hoggard (13-8)

#5 Apex (16-4) vs. #12 Broughton (13-6)

#4 Ashley (17-1) vs. #13 Millbrook (15-9)

#3 South Central (18-2) vs. #14 Holly Springs (13-8)

#6 Heritage (15-6) vs. #11 New Bern (14-6)

#7 Pine Forest (13-8) vs. #10 Wakefield (11-10)

#2 Green Hope (23-1) vs. #18 Cary (9-12)

West

#1 Davie (21-2) vs. #16 Grimsley (12-9)

#8 Ronald Reagan (21-5) vs. #9 Lake Norman (22-6)

#5 Hickory Ridge (20-3) vs. #12 Providence (20-8)

#4 Northwest Guilford (16-10) vs. #20 Mooresville (12-12)

#3 Mallard Creek (22-8) vs. #19 South Mecklenburg (14-8)

#6 Jack Britt (19-6) vs. #22 Jordan (9-15)

#7 Panther Creek (14-4) vs. #10 Apex Friendship (15-7)

#2 Ardrey Kell (20-5) vs. #15 Hough (19-8)

**********Of note in the first round …**********

NEW QUEEN OF THE KILL

Vance County’s Emani’ Foster set a new state record for kills in a single match with 57 as she led her team to a five-set win over East Duplin in the 2A playoffs. Foster broke her own record, set last year while she was at Northern Vance, of 48 kills in a match against J.F. Webb on September 7, 2017. She finished the season last year with 598 kills, the second-highest total in NCHSAA history, behind only Enka’s Taylor Sauer who amassed 602 in 2012.

FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME …

Six schools made their first appearance in the NCHSAA Volleyball State Playoffs: Chatham Charter (L to Murphy), Clover Garden (L to Cornerstone Charter), Cornerstone Charter (W vs. Clover Garden), Vance County (W vs. East Duplin), Vance Charter (W vs. Bear Grass Charter), & Washington County (L to Falls Lake Academy).

Seven schools got their first win in an NCHSAA Volleyball State Playoffs match: Apex Friendship (W vs. North Mecklenburg), Cornerstone Charter (W vs. Clover Garden), Goldsboro (W vs. First Flight), Mountain Island Charter (W vs. Uwharrie Charter), Roanoke Rapids (W vs. North Lenoir), Vance County (W vs. East Duplin), & Vance Charter (W vs. Bear Grass Charter).

POSTPONEMENT

The first round match between Robbinsville and West Montgomery was postponed due to a bus accident involving the bus carrying Robbinsville’s volleyball team to the match. According to the Asheville Citizen-Times two players were injured and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital near the accident site. The game has been rescheduled for 5:00 p.m. today (October 24th) at West Montgomery.

James Alverson-NCHSAA

Assistant Commissioner – Media Relations, Special Events & Publications