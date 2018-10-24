Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Clinches East Division Regular Season Title With Victory Over N.C. Wesleyan Bishops

Men’s Soccer Clinches East Division Regular Season Title With Victory Over Bishops

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team secured the USA South East Division regular season title Wednesday after defeating the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College, 2-1.

Freshman Parker Spesock wasted no time getting Greensboro on the board.

Gerardo Peraza set up for a corner kick less than five minutes into the contest and placed the ball perfectly in front of the Bishops’ goal. Spesock set up in front of the goal and headed the ball past the keeper to give the Pride a one-goal edge.

Greensboro held onto the lead, until the 28th minute when North Carolina Wesleyan evened the score at one with their lone goal of the game.

Neither team was able to capitalize before the end of the first half, so the score remained tied at one.

Both teams came back onto the field and played with twice the aggression, in hopes of breaking the tie.

It was not until the 77th minute that the three-time USA South Men’s Soccer Player of the Week, Jordy Briceno, broke the tie.

Alexander Bishop broke into North Carolina Wesleyan’s territory and crossed the ball over the 18-yard box. The ball found the feet of Briceno, who wasted no time putting it in the back of the net to secure the 2-1 victory.

“It was a hard-fought win today,” said Head Coach Tony Falvino. “I thought that the boys worked extremely hard against a talented team who went for it. I am extremely proud of the boys for how they have dealt with the adversity that we have faced this year.

“We have to place all our efforts towards the conference tournament this Tuesday against another tough opponent.”

Freshman Elmer Martinez earned his ninth win in the goal for Greensboro after recording one save.

The Pride will return home Tuesday for the Quarterfinal Round of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament. Game time for the matchup and the opponent will be announced at a later time by the conference office. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.