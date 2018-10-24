HPU WSOC: Parsons Earns Big South Freshman of the Week Hono

HIGH POINT, N.C. – For the third time this year, a High Point University women’s soccer player has earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors, with Brooke Parsons collecting the first designation of her career this Wednesday.

Parsons delivered both of High Point’s goals against Gardner-Webb and Longwood this past week, collecting the second and third of her current campaign. Both tallies were potential ‘goal of the year’ nominees, with her first coming on a shot from nearly 30 yards out, that deflected off the post and the Bulldog keeper, before crossing the goalline. Her second of the week came at an impossible angle, striking an absolute rope from the right side of the 18, that cleared the Longwood keeper and deflected off the woodwork and in. Parsons is currently on a three-game point streak after securing an assist against Winthrop just over a week ago, and holds 10 points in conference-play alone this year.

Big South Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Week

Brooke Parsons | Forward | Massilon, Ohio. | Jackson

• First career Big South Freshman of the Week honor

• Scored the second goal of her career against Gardner-Webb deflecting in a goal off the post from nearly 30 yards out

• Tallied her team’s lone goal against Longwood, to extend her point streak to three games

• Goal against the Lancers came at an impossible angle, striking her attempt off the inside of the post from the right of the 18

• Has 10 points in Big South-play this year, while her four assists against conference opponents is just one shy of the league-high

The Panthers prepare for their 20th straight trip to the Big South Conference tournament this weekend, drawing a quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded Radford Highlanders. The pair’s contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Saturday in Radford, as HPU looks to advance to the semis for a seventh consecutive year.