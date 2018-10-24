John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS) gets his first College Football offer and it is coming in from Wingate University
John Oxce on Twitter:
Blessed to receive my first offer from Wingate University @WingateFootball @WU_Bulldogs
John Oxce(DL) from Southwest Guilford High School was selected to be in the NC-SC Shrine Bowl, this past Sunday, picking a roster spot for the North Carolina Shrine Bowl Team….JC, from SWG, a senior defensive lineman….
from Patrick Ferlise(Winston-Salem Journal) on Twitter:
More Patrick Ferlise Retweeted john oxce
Big few days for John Oxce of @SWCowboys_Athl… First the @ShrineBowlNCSC selection and now an offer from @WU_Bulldogs. #PrepZoneWSJ
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.