Middle School Football for Today in Guilford County/”Wednesday in the Middle”:JV Football Tonight too(JV’s Grimsley Whirlies at Page Pirates tonight 7pm)

Middle School Football for Today(10/24/18) in Guilford County:

Eastern Guilford Middle vs. Jackson Middle at Smith High School/Claude Manzi Stadium 5pm

Northeast Guilford Middle vs. Kiser Middle at Grimsley High School/Jamieson Stadium 5pm

Southern Guilford Middle vs. Penn-Griffin Middle 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex

The Academy at Lincoln at Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Northern Guilford Middle at Kernodle Middle 5:30pm

Welborn Middle vs. Hairston Middle at Dudley High School/Tarpley Stadium 5:30pm

Southeast Guilford Middle at Southwest Guilford Middle at Southwest Guilford High School 6pm

JV Football Tonight in Guilford County:

Grimsley(6-2) at Page(4-3) 7pm at Marion Kirby Stadium on the Page HS campus