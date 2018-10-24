NCHSAA 2nd Round Volleyball at Northwest Guilford High School on Thursday(10/25/18)
Northwest Guilford will face Mooresville High School in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA Volleyball playoffs on Thursday, 10/25 at 6pm at the Nelson Gym at NWHS.
Admission will be $7 and only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted.
We will use certified line judges so teams will not have to provide them.
John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.