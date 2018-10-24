NCHSAA 2nd Round Volleyball at Northwest Guilford High School on Thursday(10/25/18)

Northwest Guilford will face Mooresville High School in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA Volleyball playoffs on Thursday, 10/25 at 6pm at the Nelson Gym at NWHS.

Admission will be $7 and only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted.

We will use certified line judges so teams will not have to provide them.

John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School

