Volleyball: HPU Panthers Defeat Presbyterian, 3

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team defeated Presbyterian 3-1, 25-11, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-18, Tuesday, Oct. 23 in the Millis Center.

“We know Presbyterian is a tough match for us,” head coach Ryan Meek said. “There are certain teams you line up really well against and there are certain teams who have a style that can give you trouble. When we played there, we swept them, but it was really tight. We knew it would be a battle. I don’t think it’s surprising we went four sets. The way we handled them in the first and second set, maybe it seems that way. We knew in that second set they were starting to find some momentum and find some things that worked. I was really proud of our team, even though we lost that third set, to come back in the fourth and take care of business.

The Panthers out hit the Blue Hose .259-.107 and logged 55 kills to their 36. HPU logged 13 total blocks, while Presbyterian had five. Seniors Molly Livingston and Abby Broadstreet led the way for the Purple & White with 15 and 14 kills, respectively. Senior Jordan Hefner led the team with a hitting percentage at .550. Defensively, sophomore Abby Bottomley led the way with 21 digs, while Livingston had seven total blocks, two solo and five blocking assists.

High Point led 12-6 in the first before reeling off six straight points to take control at 18-6. The Panthers took the set 25-11. HPU logged 16 kills on a .412 hitting percentage compared to Presbyterian’s five kills on .080 hitting percentage in the first set. Broadstreet led the way with eight kills on a .889 hitting percentage in the set.

In the second set, High Point led 11-9 before going on a 4-0 run to stretch the lead to 15-9. The Blue Hose responded with a 4-1 run to cut the lead to 16-13. The Panthers went on a 3-1 run to push the lead to 19-14. The teams traded points from there and HPU took the set 25-19. High Point recorded 16 kills on a .353 hitting percentage, while Presbyterian had 11 kills on a .258 hitting percentage. Livingston was the leader for the Panthers with six kills. Freshman Mackenzi Thornburg logged 10 of her match-high 25 assists in the second set.

High Point led 11-10 in the third set before Presbyterian went on a 4-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. The Panthers tied the set at 17-17. The teams traded points until the Blue Hose went on a 5-1 run to take a 24-20 lead. HPU fought back to tie the set at 24-24, but Presbyterian finished the set 26-24. Livingston and Hefner led the way offensively in the set for the Panthers with three kills apiece. Hefner had four total blocks, one solo and three blocking assists, in the third set. Junior Erin Eulitz’s three kills led the Blue Hose.

In the decisive fourth set, High Point led 15-14 before going on a 5-0 run to take a 20-14 lead. The Panthers won the set 25-18. HPU logged 12 kills on a .222 hitting percentage, while the Blue Hose had 10 kills on a .056 hitting percentage in the fourth set. Broadstreet and Livingston led the way for the Panthers with four kills apiece. Bottomley had nine of her team-high 21 digs in the final set.

Freshman Lauren Talbert led the way offensively for the Blue Hose with 10 kills, while sophomore Taylor Farmer was the defensively leader with a match-high 23 digs.

Up next, HPU will welcome Charleston Southern to the Millis Center on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.