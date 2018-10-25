Elon Volleyball Phoenix Sweeps Tribe With 3-1 Win Wednesday

ELON, N.C. – After dropping the opening set, Elon University volleyball took the next three to earn a 3-1 CAA win over visiting William & Mary Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at Schar Center. The victory marks the fifth in a row for the maroon and gold.

FINAL RESULTS

“Tonight was another competitive CAA match,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “We are happy to get the win. Our serving was very effective tonight, which made huge difference. We were aggressive, and we were very low error. We had a good offensive night; it was nice to see our middles be efficient when they got the opportunity. We look to continue playing well on Friday night against a very strong Northeastern team.”

The Phoenix improves to 13-9 overall with a 4-6 mark in league play, while the Tribe has now dropped six matches in a row and falls to 5-14, 1-9.

THE RUNDOWN

Elon was in control of the opening set until W&M erupted for a 7-0 run that saw the visitors take over, 22-17. An Elizabeth Coil kill began a 5-1 response by the Phoenix, but the Tribe secured the next two points for the 1-0 match lead.

Set two saw the maroon and gold take the lead early and never look back. The guests were able to stay within striking distance for a while, but Elon earned a 25-20 decision to knot the match score at one-all.

In set three, the Phoenix held a narrow 16-15 advantage when a Kellyn Trowse kill opened an 8-1 swing. The teams then traded points as Madi Genaway scored the set point to give Elon the 2-1 lead.

Set four was a tough battle as the Tribe refused to make it easy for the Phoenix. Trailing 21-16, the visitors earned three-straight points to force an Elon timeout. The rest served the Phoenix well as Elon capped off the match with a 4-1 run.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kam Terry scored 13 kills with a .216 hitting percentage and Trowse added 12 with a .333 hitting percentage to lead Elon offensively. Trowse also posted season highs with a pair of aces and 12 digs to go along with her three blocks. Kodi Garcia reached 41 assists on the night and Genaway contributed nine kills, three aces, and 10 digs. Coil tallied a season-high nine kills and a team-high four blocks. Maddie Jaudon, who was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, finished with 20 digs.

NOTES

-Elon sweeps W&M in the regular season for the third time in the last four years. The Phoenix pushes its lead in the all-time series to 9-5 and remains perfect against the Tribe at home, 5-0.

-Needing only one kill to tie Carolina Lemke for sixth on the program’s career leaders list, Terry now has 1,291 as a Phoenix.

-It was the second double-double of the season for Trowse, with both coming against W&M.

-The match featured 22 ties and six lead changes. Elon held the advantage in total attacks (154-147), hitting percentage (.234-.231), points (74-69), service aces (11-5), and blocks (8-7).

UP NEXT

Elon is back on the hardwood in two days as the Phoenix hosts Northeastern for a 7 p.m. match Friday, Oct. 26.