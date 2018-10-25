Elon’s Doherty, McKay Collect All-CAA Women’s Soccer Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s soccer redshirt sophomore Hannah Doherty and freshman Kate McKay earned Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer postseason honors on Thursday, Oct. 25, as announced by the league office. Doherty was placed on the All-CAA Second Team and McKay earned a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team.

Doherty collects her second career All-CAA accolade with the Second Team selection. She made a big impact on the team playing primarily in the midfield. The Crumlin, Northern Ireland, native made 16 appearances and 12 starts during the 2018 season. Doherty finished the year with three goals and two assists for eight total points, which was the second-most on the team. Two of her three goals on the year came during conference action. Her strikes were highlighted by an excellent free kick at UNCW on Oct. 23.

McKay started in all 17 matches and had a goal and an assist in her first year with the Phoenix to earn a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team. Playing at the center back position, she anchored one of the youngest back lines in the league, which helped contribute to four shutouts on the season. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native finished with three total points, scoring her first-career goal in a win against Towson on Sept. 30 and her assist came at Western Carolina on Aug. 23.

2018 All-CAA Women’s Soccer Honors

First Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown Laura Ortega Charleston F Sr. Aranjuez, Spain Haley Crawford James Madison F Sr. Port Matilda, Pa. Sarah Segan William & Mary F R-Jr. Fogelsville, Pa. Sabrina Bryan Hofstra F So Cecil, Pa. Lucy Porter Hofstra M So. Birmingham, England Valentina Soares Gache Northeastern M Sr. Trabuco Canyon, Calif. Ginger Deel James Madison M So. Coronado, Calif. Madeline Anderson Hofstra D Sr. Westbury, N.Y. Kiera Hennessy Drexel D Sr. Danbury, Conn. Julianne Ross Northeastern D So. Cumberland, R.I. Nathalie Nidetch Northeastern GK Sr. Hewlett, N.Y.

Second Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown Riley Dixon Delaware F So. San Diego, Calif. Shaelyn McCarty Drexel F Sr. Doylestown, Pa. Jenn Buoncore Hofstra F Sr. Kings Park, Pa. Hannah Rosenblatt Northeastern M Sr. Lincoln, Mass. Marissa Vincent UNCW M So. Columbia, Md. Hannah Doherty Elon M R-So. Crumlin, Northern Ireland Kelly Gerdes Hofstra D R-Sr. Wantagh, N.Y. Rachel Kim Charleston D Jr. Ellicot City, Md. Sarah Gordon James Madison D Fr. Manasquan, N.J. Mikenna McManus Northeastern D So. Lake Forest, Calif. Hannah McShea James Madison GK Jr. Leesburg, Va.

Third Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown Lauren Currey Drexel F Fr. Harrisburg, Pa. Dominique Martinez UNCW F Jr. Havelock, N.C. Chelsea Domond Northeastern F So. Stamford, Conn. Justine Stoner Towson M Jr. Mount Laurel, N.J. Molly McGarry UNCW M So. Charlotte, N.C. Miri Taylor Hofstra M Fr. Gillingham, England Raymarra Barreto Charleston M Sr. Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Olivia Schuck Delaware D So. Medford Lakes, N.J. Hannah Coulling James Madison D R-Fr. Salem, Va. Lauren Kelly William & Mary D R-So. Ashburn, Va. Libby Baeza Drexel GK Jr. Irvine, Calif.

Player of the Year: Laura Ortega, Charleston

Defender of the Year: Madeline Anderson, Hofstra

Rookie of the Year: Miri Taylor, Hofstra

Coach of the Year: Josh Walters, Hofstra

2018 CAA Women’s Soccer All-Rookie Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown Lauren Currey Drexel F Fr. Harrisburg, Pa. Toni Starova Delaware F Fr. Prague, Czech Republic Jenna Blank Towson F Fr. Holebrook, N.Y. Miri Taylor Hofstra M Fr. Gillingham, England Grace Santos William & Mary M Fr. Scotssville, Va. Sarah Gordon James Madison M Fr. Manasquan, N.J. Hannah Coulling James Madison D R-Fr. Salem, Va. Grace Moore Northeastern M Fr. Rocky Hill, Conn. Hannah Farmer Charleston D Fr. Savannah, Ga. Kate McKay Elon D Fr. Scottsdale, Ariz.