Elon’s Doherty, McKay Collect All-CAA Women’s Soccer Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s soccer redshirt sophomore Hannah Doherty and freshman Kate McKay earned Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer postseason honors on Thursday, Oct. 25, as announced by the league office. Doherty was placed on the All-CAA Second Team and McKay earned a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team.

Doherty collects her second career All-CAA accolade with the Second Team selection. She made a big impact on the team playing primarily in the midfield. The Crumlin, Northern Ireland, native made 16 appearances and 12 starts during the 2018 season. Doherty finished the year with three goals and two assists for eight total points, which was the second-most on the team. Two of her three goals on the year came during conference action. Her strikes were highlighted by an excellent free kick at UNCW on Oct. 23.

McKay started in all 17 matches and had a goal and an assist in her first year with the Phoenix to earn a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team. Playing at the center back position, she anchored one of the youngest back lines in the league, which helped contribute to four shutouts on the season. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native finished with three total points, scoring her first-career goal in a win against Towson on Sept. 30 and her assist came at Western Carolina on Aug. 23.

2018 All-CAA Women’s Soccer Honors
First Team

Name                    School          Pos.  Cl.    Hometown
Laura Ortega            Charleston      F     Sr.    Aranjuez, Spain
Haley Crawford          James Madison   F     Sr.    Port Matilda, Pa.
Sarah Segan             William & Mary  F     R-Jr.  Fogelsville, Pa.
Sabrina Bryan           Hofstra         F     So     Cecil, Pa.
Lucy Porter             Hofstra         M     So.    Birmingham, England
Valentina Soares Gache  Northeastern    M     Sr.    Trabuco Canyon, Calif.
Ginger Deel             James Madison   M     So.    Coronado, Calif.
Madeline Anderson       Hofstra         D     Sr.    Westbury, N.Y.
Kiera Hennessy          Drexel          D     Sr.    Danbury, Conn.
Julianne Ross           Northeastern    D     So.    Cumberland, R.I.
Nathalie Nidetch        Northeastern    GK    Sr.    Hewlett, N.Y.

Second Team 

	  	  	  	 
Name                    School 	        Pos.  Cl.    Hometown
Riley Dixon             Delaware        F     So.    San Diego, Calif.
Shaelyn McCarty         Drexel          F     Sr.    Doylestown, Pa.
Jenn Buoncore           Hofstra         F     Sr.    Kings Park, Pa.
Hannah Rosenblatt       Northeastern    M     Sr.    Lincoln, Mass.
Marissa Vincent         UNCW            M     So.    Columbia, Md.
Hannah Doherty          Elon            M     R-So.  Crumlin, Northern Ireland
Kelly Gerdes            Hofstra         D     R-Sr.  Wantagh, N.Y.
Rachel Kim              Charleston      D     Jr.    Ellicot City, Md.
Sarah Gordon            James Madison   D     Fr.    Manasquan, N.J.
Mikenna McManus         Northeastern    D     So.    Lake Forest, Calif.
Hannah McShea           James Madison   GK    Jr.    Leesburg, Va.

Third Team 

	  	  	  	 
Name                     School         Pos.  Cl.    Hometown
Lauren Currey            Drexel         F     Fr.    Harrisburg, Pa.
Dominique Martinez       UNCW           F     Jr.    Havelock, N.C.
Chelsea Domond           Northeastern   F     So.    Stamford, Conn.
Justine Stoner           Towson         M     Jr.    Mount Laurel, N.J.
Molly McGarry            UNCW           M     So.    Charlotte, N.C.
Miri Taylor              Hofstra        M     Fr.    Gillingham, England
Raymarra Barreto         Charleston     M     Sr.    Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Olivia Schuck            Delaware       D     So.    Medford Lakes, N.J.
Hannah Coulling          James Madison  D     R-Fr.  Salem, Va.
Lauren Kelly             William & Mary D     R-So.  Ashburn, Va.
Libby Baeza              Drexel         GK    Jr.    Irvine, Calif.

Player of the Year: Laura Ortega, Charleston
Defender of the Year: Madeline Anderson, Hofstra
Rookie of the Year: Miri Taylor, Hofstra
Coach of the Year: Josh Walters, Hofstra

2018 CAA Women’s Soccer All-Rookie Team

Name                    School          Pos.   Cl.    Hometown
Lauren Currey           Drexel          F      Fr.    Harrisburg, Pa.
Toni Starova            Delaware        F      Fr.    Prague, Czech Republic
Jenna Blank             Towson          F      Fr.    Holebrook, N.Y. 
Miri Taylor             Hofstra         M      Fr.    Gillingham, England
Grace Santos            William & Mary  M      Fr.    Scotssville, Va.
Sarah Gordon            James Madison   M      Fr.    Manasquan, N.J.
Hannah Coulling         James Madison   D      R-Fr.  Salem, Va.
Grace Moore             Northeastern    M      Fr.    Rocky Hill, Conn.
Hannah Farmer           Charleston      D      Fr.    Savannah, Ga.
Kate McKay              Elon            D      Fr.    Scottsdale, Ariz.

