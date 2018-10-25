High School Football Tonight/THURSDAY in Guilford County with the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

All games scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…

Page(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(5-4/2-0)….The Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week is right here with Page at Grimsley….Be sure to check it out on GreensboroSports Radio……Page vs. Grimsley tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame just before 7pm and the kickoff goes off at 7:30pm…

Southeast Guilford(8-1/4-0) at Burlington Williams(6-3/3-1)

High Point Central(3-7/0-3) at Ragsdale(6-3/1-1)*****7:15pm

Northern Guilford(6-2/3-1) at Morehead(4-4/2-2)

Eastern Guilford(7-2/4-1) at Orange(3-5/3-2)…..*****7pm

Dudley(7-2/3-1) at North Forsyth(0-9/0-4)*****7pm

McMichael(1-7/0-4) at Northeast Guilford(4-4/2-2)

Southern Alamance(7-2/2-2) at Southern Guilford(2-7/2-2)

Trinity(5-4/1-3) at High Point Andrews(2-7/1-3)

Mount Airy (9-0/3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(6-3/2-1)

**********Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) at Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)**********This game is still set for Friday night…………….

Northwest Guilford (4-6/1-2) OPEN

Smith(2-7/1-3) OPEN

++++++++++Mount St. Joseph/Baltimore(7-1) vs. High Point Christian(7-2) 11am…This game will be played on Saturday at 11am, at the Cannon School, in Concord….++++++++++

from Twitter:

Friday night’s football game vs Mount Saint Joseph has been moved to Saturday at 11:00 at Cannon School in Concord. @HPCAFootball….