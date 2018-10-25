HPU WSOC: Prillaman & Lyon Earn Big South Yearly Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University’s Skyler Prillaman receives Big South Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year honors this Thursday, while teammate Emily Lyon garners All-Academic recognition.

Prillaman also earned a spot on the conference’s First Team All-Conference list, on the way to an All-Freshman recognition. With a team-high 17 points on the year, the Panther forward poured in seven goals on the season, in addition to three helpers. Her 12 points in conference-play ranked six among all athletes in the Big South, while her five tallies against league-foes sits fifth. The Virginia-native has been the key component for the HPU offense this year, collecting points in each of her team’s five wins in 2018. A two-time Big South Freshman of the Week selection, Prillaman has scored two game-winners for High Point this year while averaging just over two shots a game. Her Freshman of the Year designation makes her the first Panther in Big South history to receive the honor, as she is just the second freshman in program history to make First Team All-Conference.

Leading the conference with a 0.79 goals against average, and sitting third in save percentage (.811), Lyon has been one of the top goalkeepers in the Big South during 2018. The senior keeper has made 11 scoreless appearances over the course of the year, contributing in all five of her team’s shutouts, and making a total of 30 stops in all. In addition to her exceptional field play, Lyon has excelled in the classroom during her four years at High Point, boasting a 3.94 GPA while majoring in both Biology and Exercise Physiology. The Pennsylvania-native is a four-time Dean’s List honoree, four-time Millis Scholar-Athlete and earned Junior Marshal status during her junior year at HPU. Upon receiving her degrees in May, Lyon looks to enroll in medical school with the United States Air Force, retiring with the lowest GAA in Panther program history, at 0.84 GAA.

Skyler Prillaman

Freshman | Forward | Ridgeway, Va.

• Big South Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year*

• Big South Women’s Soccer First Team All-Conference*

• Big South Women’s Soccer All-Freshman Team*

• First Freshman of the Year honor in program history; second Panther freshman to earn First Team All-Conference

• 17 points were a team-high while her five goals in conference-play were fifth in the Big South

Emily Lyon

Senior | Goalkeeper | Wexford, Pa.

• Big South Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team*

• Led the conference with 0.79 GAA in 2018

• 11 scoreless appearances in 2018

• 3.94 GPA while double majoring in Biology & Exercise Physiology

• 0.84 career GAA stands as the lowest in program history

Prillaman and Lyon prepare for their first postseason match of the 2018 campaign, preparing for a Big South quarterfinal matchup on the road at top-seeded Radford. The weekend contest is currently scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Saturday, as the Panthers look to advance to the tournament semis for a seventh consecutive season.