Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Thursday – October 25, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Page (4-5) at Grimsley (5-4) with Andy Durham and Wyatt Smith.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #3 – 8:30 PM
HALF
Page (4-5) – 14
Grimsley (5-4) – 0
0 Q
Southeast Guilford (8-1)
Burlington Williams(6-3)
0 Q
High Point Central(3-7)
Ragsdale(6-3)
2 Q
Northern Guilford (6-2) – 31
Morehead(4-4) – 7
HALF
Eastern Guilford (7-2) – 9
Orange(3-5) – 19
0 Q
Dudley (7-2)
North Forsyth (0-9)
0 Q
McMichael (1-7)
Northeast Guilford(4-4)
2 Q
Southern Alamance (7-2) – 22
Southern Guilford(2-7) – 6
2 Q
Trinity(5-4) – 6
High Point Andrews (2-7) – 12
2 Q
Mount Airy (9-0) – 41
Bishop McGuinness (6-3) – 0
HALF
Randleman – 21
Eastern Randolph – 7
2 Q
East Forsyth – 29
Glenn – 0
HALF
Eastern Alamance – 13
Western Alamance – 2
COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.