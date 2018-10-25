Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Thursday – October 25, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Page (4-5) at Grimsley (5-4) with Andy Durham and Wyatt Smith.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #3 – 8:30 PM

HALF

Page (4-5) – 14

Grimsley (5-4) – 0

0 Q

Southeast Guilford (8-1)

Burlington Williams(6-3)

0 Q

High Point Central(3-7)

Ragsdale(6-3)

2 Q

Northern Guilford (6-2) – 31

Morehead(4-4) – 7

HALF

Eastern Guilford (7-2) – 9

Orange(3-5) – 19

0 Q

Dudley (7-2)

North Forsyth (0-9)

0 Q

McMichael (1-7)

Northeast Guilford(4-4)

2 Q

Southern Alamance (7-2) – 22

Southern Guilford(2-7) – 6

2 Q

Trinity(5-4) – 6

High Point Andrews (2-7) – 12

2 Q

Mount Airy (9-0) – 41

Bishop McGuinness (6-3) – 0

HALF

Randleman – 21

Eastern Randolph – 7

2 Q

East Forsyth – 29

Glenn – 0

HALF

Eastern Alamance – 13

Western Alamance – 2

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217