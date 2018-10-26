Elon Women’s Cross Country’s Geraniotis Claims League Title at CAA Championships

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Coralea Geraniotis of the Elon University women’s cross country team became the first athlete in program history to earn an individual conference championship as she received medalist honors at the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 26, at Bethpage State Park.

Women’s Results (.PDF) • Men’s Results (.PDF)

Geraniotis clocked a personal-record time of 21:13.20 and edged out College of Charleston’s Tess Masselink for individual medalist honors at the meet. The feat was the first-ever individual league title for the Elon women’s cross country program and the fourth overall between the men’s and women’s programs since joining the CAA.

The Elon women just missed out on the team title as the Phoenix finished with 65 points and was the runner-up to William & Mary, who had 63. Delaware was third behind Elon with 86 points followed by Northeastern (102) and reigning defending champion James Madison (111) in the top-five. The two-point margin separating William & Mary and Elon was the closest CAA Women’s Cross Country Championship since 2004.

In the men’s 8K race, Nick Ciolkowski earned All-CAA honors for the fourth straight season as the Fairport, N.Y., native was fourth overall. Ciolkowski set a new school-record in his race with a time of 24:11.00, besting Luis Vargas’ ’14 previous record of 24:11.37.

The Phoenix men was third overall at the championships with 81 points. William & Mary won the team title on the men’s side with 37 points while Northeastern was the runner-up with 48 points. Hofstra tied with Elon with 81 points with the Pride’s Alex Masai taking medalist honors with his time of 24:00.70.

THE RUNDOWN

Joining Geraniotis on the All-CAA team was junior Melissa Anastasakis, who received all-league accolades for the third time. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native was 10th overall with new personal-best time of 21:36.20.

Chelsea Smith and Hannah Preeo were the next Phoenix runners to cross the line for the maroon and gold. Smith clocked a personal-record time of 21:54.00 while Preeo was next with her time of 21:54.40 as the pair were 14th and 15th, respectively. Natacha Savioz broke into the top-25 of the race as the fifth runner for the Phoenix and her time of 22:12.90.

Rookie Andrew Miller also received All-CAA accolades for the Phoenix in the men’s 8K as the Fleming Island, Fla., native was 12th with a personal-record time of 24:41.80. Michael Germinario was 18th overall with his new personal-best time of 24:57.30 while Richie Kasper also added a personal-record time with a 25:30.10 while coming in 29th. Cooper Jansson was the fifth runner for the Elon men with his time of 25:36.50 and was 31st overall.

UP NEXT

Elon will return to action for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 9, in Rock Hill, S.C.

Elon Women’s Individual 6K Results

1. Coralea Geraniotis – 21:13.20

10. Melissa Anastasakis – 21:36.20

14. Chelsea Smith – 21:54.00

15. Hannah Preeo – 21:54.40

25. Natacha Savioz – 22:12.90

39. Sophia Tasselmyer – 22:33.10

41. Rachael Wesolowski – 22:34.80

57. Grace Dellapa – 23:32.60

60. Paige King – 23:46.40

63. Bridget Kanaley – 24:00.90

65. Emily Smith – 24:13.20

Elon Men’s Individual 8K Results

4. Nick Ciolkowski – 24:11.00

12. Andrew Miller – 24:41.80

18. Michael Germinario – 24:57.30

29. Richie Kasper – 25:30.10

31. Cooper Jansson – 25:36.50

36. Connor White – 25:49.00

39. Kieran Ungemach – 26:05.00

44. Colton Lawson – 26:20.80