Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Places Nine On USA South All-Conference & All-Division Teams

Women’s Soccer Places Nine On USA South All-Conference & All-Division Teams

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team placed nine players on the USA South Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Division teams, the conference announced Friday.

Mercedes Bauza was the Pride’s lone representative on the First-Team All-Conference, while also receiving First-Team All-Division honors from her forward position.

Bauza ranks second in the USA South Athletic Conference in points, while ranking fourth in goals and first in assists.

Joining Bauza on the First-Team All-Division was midfielders Madison Karch and Sydney Moss, along with defender Emily Lewis.

Karch and Moss combined for nine goals and seven assist, while Lewis helped lead a Pride back line that only allowed less than one goal per contest.

Alexis Chase and Anna Rae Porcelli, who finished the season with a combined 24 goals and 8 assists, earned Second-Team All-Division honors at the forward position.

Wrapping up the All-Division accolades for the Pride was midfielder Isabella Cross, along with defenders Keeley Catarineau and Natalie Habich.

In addition to the All-Conference and All-Division recipients, freshman Brittany Dailey was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

