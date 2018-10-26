Greensboro College Women’s Soccer To Host Huntingdon College In USA South Quarterfinal Round Saturday

Women’s Soccer To Host Huntingdon College In USA South Quarterfinal Round Saturday

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team will host their quarterfinal game of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament Saturday.

The Pride, who won the East Division Regular Season Championship, will enter the tournament, as the East Division’s top seed.

Greensboro will play host to the Hawks of Huntingdon College, who sits as the No.4-West Division seed, after they defeated Berea College (No.5-West) Wednesday, 4-0, in the first round.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday on Pride Field.

Tickets for the game will be $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for students, faculty, staff and students.

All Greensboro College students who present their Pride Card at the gate will be admitted free of charge courtesy of Student Activities.

Quarterfinal Round Preview

No. 4-West Huntingdon College

vs.

No.1-East Greensboro College

Team Records

Huntingdon College: 7-7-3

Greensboro College: 16-0-0

Series History

Greensboro College leads 2-0-1

Last Meeting

October 11, 2015

Huntingdon College 0, Greensboro College 0 (2 OT)