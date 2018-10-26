High School Football Friday Morning Rewind:Looking Back to something that will make you think, here’s a Link, or two/a few from last night’s Big Ball Games

Let’s get get get this Friday Morning Rewind/Party/Brunch started and here you go, and we’ll start with Joe(Sirera) and throw it to all of those links, that me thinks, will have you smacking and tracking and unpacking your high school football flavs and favs, from last night’s/Thursday’s night’s Big Ball Games…

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera on Page over Grimsley, 21-7….Joe Siera, News and Record’s HSXtra section….CLICK HERE for the HSXtra section at the News and Record…

Page head coach Jared Rolfes:“Our defense continues to do a great job,” Page coach Jared Rolfes said. “We gave up one score, but we had some bad field position, too, and they bailed us out of it. It’s really important for us to continue to play great defense and chip away on offense and not have some of the miscues.”

Page defensive lineman and blocking back, Kam Gavin:“We’re used to this. We do it every time we come in here. We came in expecting to win and they hoped to win, and they didn’t.” — Kam Gavin, Page defensive lineman, on beating the Whirlies for the 12th straight meeting…

Page QB Javondre Paige:“It was very tough going against that Grimsley defense. It wasn’t what I saw last year (in a 42-0 Pirates win). They’re definitely improved upfront on that defensive line, but we were able to ground and pound them.” — Javondre Paige, Page quarterback

Grimsley coach Daryl Brown in conversation with the News and Record’s Bradley Cole after the game was complete:

“I thought we played extremely hard,” Whirlies coach Darryl Brown said. “They are a good football team and we did really well throughout the whole night.”

“I am extremely proud of this team and these players for never giving up tonight,” the Grimsley coach said. “It’s amazing to see how far we have come, even in just this season.”

“We keep getting better and are closing in. We lost to a great team tonight,” Grimsley’s coach said. “Next week we have a big game ahead of us with playoff chances on the line and it’s time to focus on that.”

CLICK HERE for Bradley Cole’s post at the N&R, “Grimsley’s Strong Effort Still Not Quite Good Enough”….

CLICK HERE for Jason Gaertner with the News and Record and HSXtra and Jason’s take/spin on Ragsdale’s win over High Point Central, 24-21 in Overtime, last night in Jamestown….Jason in Jamestown and his keys on this ‘fantastic finish’ for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Why the Tigers won

Persevered through 13 penalties for 89 yards and a low-scoring first half to win on 29-yard field goal in overtime by Thomas Vernon, which came after a High Point Central penalty for running into the kicker negated the Tigers’ missed 34-yard attempt on the previous play.

CLICK HERE for Southeast Guilford’s 20-0 win at Burlington Williams and SEG had Douglas(Ryan) to Douglas(Adam) on TD pass play and then Ryan D. ran for a TD and Chad Stephens found paydirt for the Falcons…This is the Philip Deutsch report for the N&R’s HSXtra section online and an interestingn note, they have Joseph Lowes doing the PAT kicking for SEG last night, and not the regular kicker, Jonathan Medlin….

Dr. Deutsch on Southeast Guilford won the game:

Why the Falcons won

Southeast Guilford’s defense swarmed to the football and gang-tackled in the backfield all night, allowing basically nothing on the ground or in the air. The defense held strong even when Williams was threatening inside the 20 after a fumble recovery and interception return in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE for Jerome/Keith Richard with the profound sound of Southeast Guilford shutting out Burlington Williams last night and this report coming in from the Burlington Times-News, where Mr. Richard has certainly paid his dues…

Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley inside the dome with Jerome:

“Defensively, they schemed us perfectly and forced us into mistakes,” Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley said. “They had a great game plan to keep themselves in the game.”

CLICK HERE for Southern Alamance defeating the Southern Guilford Storm, 35-6 last night, and this news coming in from the Burlington Times-News staff reports….

Jsi Hatfield finished with 102 rushing yards on 14 carries for Southern Alamance and scored on a TD and Hatfield also threw a TD pass….

Being the great football analysts that I was/am, I have detected one major flaw that probably hurt the Southern Guilford Storm to no end last night….

The Southern Alamance Patriots defense held Southern Guilford to minus-9 yards rushing.

Time to find out about the Northern Guilford Nighthawks win over the Morehead Panthers last night and to bring this game into full focus, we will turn it over and turn our attention over to Jim Sands, at the Rockingham Now edition, from the Greensboro News and Record….Like sands through the hour glass, Jim Sands was climbing the dunes, under a harvest moon, when he filed this report on the NG Nighthawks move into sole possession of second place, in the Mid-State 3-A Conference…

CLICK HERE for Jim Sands and his football hands, as they lay out what was going on, on Morehead’s Homecoming Night, in Eden..

NG head coach Erik Westberg on his Nighthawks’ winning approach:

“We had to come out fast, and we had to come out ready. That’s what the message was all week. We have a really good group of guys, an unselfish group – and they came out here and did what we asked them to do. That was the game,” Westberg said.

CLICK HERE for Joe Dexter, with the high school football perplexor on how the Northeast Guilford Rams muscled their way past the McMichael Phoenix last night, 50-0…Dexter is usually a texter, but he did a good job with the write-up on this game, at the N&R’s Rockingham County Now section…..

Northeast Guilford Rams’ coach Earl Bates:

“We thought we could run the football coming in and I think we did a good job doing that and our defense played well,” said Northeastern Guilford head coach Earl Bates after the game.

“I know coach Bradford has a young team and I understand what he’s going through, I’ve been there before.”

*****Bradford took over the Phoenix program this off-season after several years as a defensive coordinator under Bates at Morehead, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford.*****

CLICK HERE for Jeff Hamlin, with the News of Orange County, as Hamlin lays ‘The Hammer’ down on why Hillsborough Orange fell to Eastern Guilford, 28-17 last night, down in Hillsborough…

Here is how ‘The Hammer'(Jeff Hamlin) was hitting it, with his opening comments on last night’s game:

Among the most famous headlines in sports journalism history is “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29,” depicting the Crimson’s near-upset of the Bulldogs in 1968.

Perhaps a more apt headline for this story is “Eastern Guilford dominates Orange 28-17,” because the score does little to entail how dominant the Wildcats were against the Panthers on Friday(Thursday) night at Auman Stadium.

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats’ defensive front really got the attention of the Orange Panthers’ head coach:

“That front four could fly,” said Orange Head Coach Van Smith, who said the Eastern Guilford defense was the fastest he’s faced this year. “Those defensive ends were almost unfair fast. You see speed against the Durham schools and that’s comparable. They’re like that. That defensive front was so fast.”

After you take a blow/rest, you may want to know what was going on in that Western Alamance victory, 37-34, over Eastern Alamance last evening….David Kehrli at the BTN/Burlington Times-News has clues to why this happened like it did, and if let him flip the lid, DK will show you the way it was, and you can see/read all about it when you CLICK HERE….Just keep on clicking for Kehrli…

Here’s the “Kehrli Kicker”, as he got the word from WA Warriors head Jeff Snuffer:

“We’ve won 19 of the last 25 games we’ve played in this series. I attribute that to our culture, our players, our coaches, our fans, our community, because we just get ready for this,” Western Alamance coach Jeff Snuffer said. “Obviously, they’re bringing the best out in us. I think we bring the best out in them. That’s why these are two good football programs, because we want to beat each other so bad, but it makes each other better.”

Looked to be a Big Upset last night, but maybe not…..WS Parkland falls hard to Mount Tabor, 49-7, and you can see how it all fell into to place for the Piedmont Triad Conference unbeaten Mt. Tabor Spartans, at (5-0)…

Jay Spivey was spying/looking in at last night’s/Thursday night’s game and you can CLICK HERE to find the way, to Jay, at the WS Journal….

“Spivey Speak” on Mt. Tabor’s leader, Quarterback JaQuan Albright, who accounted for six touchdowns and 225 yards rushing as Mount Tabor pummeled previously undefeated Parkland 49-7 Thursday night…Albright had three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

Time to put “Spivey on the Spot”, with his ‘Total Take’ on how this Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference race may shake out….

Parkland finished the regular season 10-1 and 5-1 and will have to wait to see the outcome of next week’s game between Mount Tabor (6-4, 5-0) at Greensboro Dudley (8-2, 4-1). If Mount Tabor wins, it will win the conference title outright. If Dudley wins, there’ll be a three-way tie for first place between Mount Tabor, Parkland and Dudley. *****That would necessitate a coin-flip to determine the conference title with the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs set to start on Nov. 16.*****

Next up we have Patrick Ferlise with his piece/peace on East…That’s East Forsyth and the EF Eagles rout of the Glenn Bobcats, 43-7 last night in Kernersville…CLICK HERE to see how the Eagles laid out the Bobcats and the victory spoils ended up just off of Route 66/Highway 66 back over on Linville Road, in K’ville, at the home of the East Forsyth Eagles…

You might need to be calling East Forsyth in K’ville, East Forsyth in Kill’ville, because they have been killing teams lately…

East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert on his Eagles:

“We’ve just got so many weapons, you know,” Willert said. “We’ve got four running backs, we’ve got three or four receivers and two tight ends, we’ve got a good (offensive) line and great defense — we’ve just got a good team.”

