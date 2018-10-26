High School Football Thursday Night Finish:A real battle tonight at Jamieson Stadium/NEG wins 50-0/Dudley might be right back in the PTA race/Ragsdale Survives

Some very big games tonight and the Ragsdale Tigers just got past High Point Central, 24-21, in Overtime, in Jamestown…Can’t wait to hear more about this game later tonight and tomorrow…Huge hanging in and hanging on there for Ragsdale….Tre Goode, Donovan Platt, Javon Walker with big plays and key TD’s for the RHS Tigers and Tre Goode was right there on TV, as the FOX 8 Rookie Anchor….24-21 Ragsdale and the Tigers switched uniforms at halftime and it must have brought them some game-winning luck….RHS Coach Johnny Boykin, “Johnny on the Spot”, in making that move…Devan Boykin back there doing so more quarterbacking tonight for Ragsdale….

What about that Mount Tabor score vs. Winston-Salem Parkland???? Mt. Tabor wins the game, 49-7…Tabor rolled over Parkland and now if Dudley can beat Tabor next week, you will have a three-way tie for First Place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…

Dudley held up their end of the bargain tonight, as the Panthers wore out North Forsyth, with Dudley taking the ball game, 58-0…Saw Nashon Wilhite with some big runs and a TD, Michael Wyman(TD) was grabbing a Tawhan Young pass for the Panthers, in their win over the Vikings of North Forsyth…Milan Summers also ran hard for Dudley and Dudley still has a chance to get the top seed out of the PTA 3-A Conference, but they must beat Mount Tabor, at Tarpley Stadium, next Friday night…Dudley may be sitting on a powder keg, over at “The Tarp”…Bet they are glad to see QB Tawhan Young back in action too….

The Northeast Guilford Rams made quick work out of the McMichael Phoenix this evening/Thursday evening…Final score was NEG 50, McMichael 0……NEG top assistant coach and the Ram’s head coach of the JV squad, Chris Suggs, sent us some key details and we thank Coach Suggs for these numbers..For the NEG Rams, Davion Swain had 3 TD’s rushing…RB Trevon Hester, a freshman running back, had 2 rushing TD’s…NEG QB Justin Wilson had 1 rushing TD and 1 passing TD…NEG WR Amane Kimba had a 49-yard TD reception…You had Amane Kimba and Zeke Nicholson with 1 Interception a-piece….Jordan King with 1 INT for NEG…..Fine job tonight all over the field, on both offense and defense for Coach Earl Bates’ Northeast Guilford Rams….

The Page-Grimsley game was a sight to behold and it was a good sight tonight/Thursday at Jamieson Stadium…The final was 21-7 and this was a case of the score being closer than what that final count shows you…Before the game, Braxton Rolfes was running like a wild man along the Page sideline and then when the game began, Page QB Javondre Paige, took a play or two out of the Braxton Rolfes’ playbook…Paige carried in two Page HS TD’s, on runs of 10 and 5 yards and Branson Adame ran the ball in from 9 yards out for Page, accounting for the Pirates’ third touchdown….Page missed their first PAT kick attempt after a high snap, and then converted on the second chance, with a two-point conversion run by Cody King..Throw in another Matt Chmil kick and that was the gist of the Page Pirates’ scoring…

Grimsley had their chances and got their lone touchdown on a pass by Grimsley QB Chris Zellous to Quan Nora…The pass play covered 15 yards and Will Caviness converted on the PAT kick….Grimsley had game tonight/Thursday and were doing more than just scoring that one TD…Grimsley had some great key plays….Cam Wall was running like a water-bug, who turned into a jitter-bug out there on Grimsley’s Joe Franks Field…Wall took off on a fake-punt play and picked up 27 yards against a stunned Page Pirates’ punt return team and Wall carried the ball down to the Page 22-yard line, but the Page defense, with guys like Kobe Phillips, Kam Gavin, DeMarkus Bailey, Stephen Scott, Alex Angus and others stepping up, Grimsley walked away with no points during that key series….

Grimsley had the ball down around the Page 5-yard late in the game, and the Page Defense was denying the Whirlies again, but Grimsley had the football primed for a score that would have made it a one-touchdown game, and on 4th down, Grimsley QB Chris Zellous rolled to his right and found his receiver Rob Dalton wide-open for what would have been a sure touchdown, but the Zellous pass fell just short and out of the grasp of Dalton and all Dalton could do was slam his fist into the ground over-and-over again, knowing he just missed out on what would have been a sure TD, for his Whirlies….

After Page got the ball back, following the failed touchdown drive by Grimsley, Page went to work running out the game clock and as Page went about their business, the Pirates added extra blocking, to give Branson Adams extra running room, so he could get the ball up field, and in the process, Page could simply run out the clock..Kam Gavin become a very big fullback and put his blocking skills to use and Stephen Scott, was a mobile and strong RB, that also helped Adams get to the edge and get the extra necessary yards to move the chains/sticks and run out the clock…

Page got the big win, but the Grimsley Whirlies gave them a whale of a game…Most competitive game between these two neighborhood rivals in several seasons/years….Page improves to (5-5) overall and now sit at (3-0) in the Metro 4-A Conference…With the loss, Grimsley falls to (5-5) overall and the Whirlies are now at (2-1) in the Metro….Grimsley at Northwest Guilford next Friday night and Page will be hosting Ragsdale, on November 9…

Some of the Wyatt Smith numbers for tonight’s game…Javondre Paige for Page with 12 carries for 66 yards on the ground…Paige threw 13 passes and completed four of them for 44 yards….Paige with 110 total yards and 2 TD’s with both of them coming on the ground…Paige with one TD for 10 yards and then another run for 5 yards and a TD…Branson Adams goes for 79 yards on the ground and 1 TD…On the Grimsley side, Whirlies QB Chris Zellous threw for 122 yards on 11-28 passing, with 1 TD and 1 INT…For our Player of the Game tonight from Page, we had Branson Adams…Javondre Paige had been a previous winner….Any other suggestions???

In a Sumo Wrestling Match at halftime of the football game, the schools principals, Erik Naglee from Page and Ged O’Donnell from Grimsley, went at it in a battle at mid-field and this wrestling war, between the two of the county’s top administrative officials, ended in a dead heat…All tied-up, a stalemate, No Decision….Both men were taking hard shots and they ended up on the ground/turf….Quite entertaining for the crowd during the intermission/halftime….CLICK HERE to see the Sumo Wrestling from Twitter….

Quite a sight tonight and the conditions were right…Perfect night for football and although we did not see a perfect game, we were treated to one of the better games in this storied rivalry, that Page now leads, 48-10-3…This is not going anywhere…..This big game will be around for a lot of years to come….

In other game news, it was shutout for Southeast Guilford and very important win in the charge of the Falcons toward the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship….Last football conference championship for the SEG Falcons came 50 years ago, way back in 1968…Just one game to go for SEG(5-0) to wrap up that perfect conference season…

SEG home vs. Southwestern Randolph, next Friday night…SEG over Burlington Williams on Thursday night, 20-0…

Eastern Guilford squeaked out a road win at Orange High School, in Hillsborough, where EG was down 17-9 and they fought back to win, 28-17….EG hoping to lock down the second place spot in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference…

Northern Guilford put together another solid Nighthawk victory, this time they took out Morehead, 37-7, and with the win, NG is now (7-2) overall and still wish they could have back that battle, where they came up just short vs. Eastern Alamance….NG should get a home game for Round One of the playoffs and they might be poised to pull some upsets along the way in the 2018 postseason……

High Point Andrews might have just snuck up and smacked Trinity, 18-13 and now HP Andrews is ready to make some more Red Raiders noise before their current football campaign comes to a close/end…

We will look for more news as Friday comes into fuller focus…Until then, stay with us at GreensboroSports.com….

