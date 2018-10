NCHSAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championship 2018 DAY 1 UPDATE

2018 1A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Singles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

Hannah Jenne (Polk County) def. Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) 6-1, 6-4

Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Georgia Lee (Lejeune) 6-3, 6-1

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Anderson Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) 6-3, 6-4

Leah Nance (East Wilkes) def. Vedika Birla (Raleigh Charter) 7-5, 6-2

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Second Round

Hannah Jenne (Polk County) vs. Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day)

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) vs. Leah Nance (East Wilkes)

2018 1A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Doubles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

Abigail Martin & Sarah Mann (East Surry) def. Jessica Copeland & Lilly Boyce (John A. Holmes) 6-2, 6-1

Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness) vs. Cami Hughes & Taylor Hughes (Chatham Central) 6-1, 6-1

Camryn McClure & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Lauren Rakes & Katie Stokes (East Wilkes) 6-1, 6-2

Grace Kuechler & Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep) def. Ashlynn Stephan & Niamh Stephan (Franklin Academy) 6-2, 6-3

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Second Round

Abigail Martin & Sarah Mann (East Surry) vs. Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness)

Camryn McClure & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) vs. Grace Kuechler & Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep)

2018 2A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Singles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

Abbey Agra (Croatan) def. Hannah Pardue (Surry Central) 6-2, 6-3

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Kaleb Stephens (Bartlett Yancey) 6-1, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Madison Holloman (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-0

Toni Laney (Bandys) def. Aiden Rooney (Durham School of the Arts) 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Camryn Bolick (Owen) 6-1, 6-1

Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) def. Sammie Lilliston (First Flight) 6-1, 6-0

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Savannah Lee (West Bladen) 6-0, 6-0

Yinka Mason (Atkins) def. Gray Tillett (First Flight) 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Abbey Agra (Croatan) 6-2, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Toni Laney (Bandys) 6-2, 6-0

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) 6-3, 6-1

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Yinka Mason (Atkins) 6-0, 6-0

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Semifinals

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) vs. Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove)

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) vs. Zoe Huffman (Maiden)

2018 2A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Doubles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

McKinsey Harper & Logan Wilson (Greene Central) def. Allie Newsome & Amanda Mull (Central Davidson) 6-3, 6-3

Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. Chance Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) 6-3, 6-4

Skye Mowery & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) def. Claire Sheperd & Mia Pagnani (Washington) 7-6 (4), 6-1

Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris (Smoky Mountain) def. Norah Massey & Sarah Kate Watlington (Bartlett Yancey) 6-1, 6-2

Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) def. Jocelyn Mitchell & Avery Headen (Jordan-Matthews) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Mamie Smith & Rachel Carter (Surry Central) def. Amanda Haggerty & Ivey Rouse (Spring Creek) 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Rose Wang & Grace Dai (NCSSM) 6-0, 6-2

Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) def. Haily Robertson & Mattie Snow (Surry Central) 6-2, 7-5

Second Round

Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. McKinsey Harper & Logan Wilson (Greene Central) WO-Illness

Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris (Smoky Mountain) def. Skye Mowery & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) 6-3, 6-3

Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) def. Mamie Smith & Rachel Carter (Surry Central) 7-5, 6-1

Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) 6-0, 6-1

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Semifinals

Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) vs. Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris

Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) vs. Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter)

2018 3A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Singles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) def. Payton Holt (West Rowan) 6-2, 6-1

Isabelle Theodossiou (Asheville) def. River Britt (Union Pines) 6-2, 6-1

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Crystal Andersen (Clayton) 6-1, 6-1

Carolina Coch (Chapel Hill) def. Emma Jones (A.C. Reynolds) 6-0, 6-0

Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) def. Ashton Dickerson (Asheville) 6-1, 6-2

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Kylee Edwards (Topsail) 6-4, 6-0

Maranda Adair (Crest) def. Chloe Arnett (Cape Fear) 6-2, 6-0

Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Madison Cullipher (D.H. Conley) 6-3, 6-3

Second Round

Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) def. Isabelle Theodossiou (Asheville) 6-1, 6-3

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Carolina Coch (Chapel Hill) 6-2, 6-1

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) 6-4, 6-1

Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Maranda Adair (Crest) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Semifinals

Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) vs. Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill)

2018 3A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Doubles Draw

Friday, October 26, 2018

First Round

Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) 7-5, 6-2

Caroline Byrd & Ava Manley (T.C. Roberson) def. Leah McDonough & Lauren McDonough (Terry Sanford) 6-1, 6-0

Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) def. Sara Frances Butler & Anne McBryde Barker (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-0

Margaret Nelson & Christina Gao (East Chapel Hill) def. Erin Sullivan & Elsa Schuls (Forestview) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) def. Hannah Farmer & Meredith Anderson (Enka) 7-6 (4), 6-1

Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Caroline Broderick & Katie Moss (Rocky Mount) 6-1, 6-0

Natalie Lutz & Madalynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Olivia Ward & Alana Lutz (Cedar Ridge) 6-0, 6-0

Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. Kathryn Thompson & Frances Coleman (New Hanover) 6-0, 6-2

Second Round

Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Caroline Byrd & Ava Manley (T.C. Roberson) 6-1, 6-3

Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) def. Margaret Nelson & Christina Gao (East Chapel Hill) 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-0

Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. Natalie Lutz & Madalynn Frye (Kings Mountain) 6-4, 6-4

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Semifinals

Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) vs. Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic)

Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) vs. Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge)

2018 4A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Singles Draw

Saturday, October 27, 2018

First Round

Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) vs. Caroline Richter (Reagan)

Madeline Fowler (Independence) vs. Rindha Sudhini (Green Hope)

Laura Becker (Davie County) vs. Becket Waters (Broughton)

Gabriella Cicin (Apex) vs. Elyse Duley (Myers Park)

Bella Steffen (Panther Creek) vs. Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence)

Livia Popa (Hough) vs. Jade Houston (Rolesville)

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) vs. Alka Tomar (Green Hope)

Juliana Craft (Sanderson) vs. Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford)

2018 4A Women’s Individual Tennis Championships

Doubles Draw

Saturday, October 27, 2018

First Round

Karen Galush & Karly Fitzgerald (Cardinal Gibbons) vs. Jessica Brannon & Emily Ramanata (Hough)

Maya Evans & Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell) vs. Cynthia Xiao & Reilly Major (Green Hope)

Julia Abrams & Natalie White (Mooresville) vs. Catherine Battle & Lila Vallot (Enloe)

Melody Zhang & Diya Ramchandani (Panther Creek) vs. Alba Eceiza & Camden Wallace (Ardrey Kell)

Sophia Gray & Anna Rico (Green Hope) vs. Cate Davis & Hayden Plyler (Myers Park)

Morgan Little & Leslie Uy (Mooresville) vs. Becca Bollinger & Meg Spickard (Sanderson)

Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) vs. Isabella King & Anna Grace Black (Pinecrest)

Helen Alvis & Camden Clark (Leesville Road) vs. Valentina Jimenez & Virginia Jimenez (Hough)

1A

Friday, October 26

Cary Tennis Park – Covered Courts

1st Round Only

Courts – 1, 2

Coaches Meeting: 7:45am

Play Begins: 8:00am

Singles: 8am, 9:30am

Doubles: 11:00am, 12:30pm

Saturday, October 27

Cary Tennis Park – Outdoor Courts

Courts 13-16

Semifinals/Finals

Play Begins: 8:30am

2A

Friday, October 26

Cary Tennis Park – Covered Courts

Courts – 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

1st and 2nd Rounds

Coaches Meeting 7:45am

Play Begins: 8:00am

Saturday, October 27th

Middle Creek Park, Cary, NC

4 Courts

Semifinals/Finals

Play Begins: 9:00am

3A

Friday, October 26

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington/Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center, Greensboro

1st and 2nd Rounds

Coaches Meeting: 8:00am

(Will be held at Burlington Tennis Center)

Play Begins: 9:00am

(Play will be held at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center)

Saturday, October 27

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington, NC

Semifinals/Finals

Play Begins: 9:00am

4A

Friday, October 26

PLAY IS POSTPONED

(No additional indoor facilities are available)

Saturday, October 27

Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh, NC

7 Courts at 8:30am, 1 Additional Court at 11:00am

1st and 2nd Rounds

Coaches Meeting: 8:00am

Play Begins: 8:30am

Sunday, October 28

Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh, NC

Semifinals/Finals

Play Begins: 1:00pm

