One of the Top/Best Basketball Players in Northeast Guilford HS history has left us:Guilford County great Pearlee Shaw gone at age 63(Had tryouts with the Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Cowboys)

*****I remember this man as one of the top basketball players to ever come out of Guilford County…He used to tear up the court for the Northeast Guilford Rams back in the 70’s and earned a basketball scholarship to play college hoops at High Point College….He was recruited by the HP College Purple Panthers coach back in the day, Jerry Steele and along with Ray Coble, from Western Guilford High School, Steele picked up two Guilford County recruits that would really help him build his basketball team…*****

Pearlee Shaw was fairly tall and he could do it all and with Coble, they became two of the top scorers in High Point history and both made Coach Jerry Steele, a very happy man….Pearlee lead High Point in scoring in 1974-1975 with 13.9 points per game and led them again in scoring in 1975-1976 with 13.0 ppg…Ray Coble led High Point in scoring in 1976-1977 with 15.0 ppg….Pearlee Shaw scored 1,488 career points for High Point College and current High Point University coach, Orlando “Tubby” Smith, is just ahead of Pearlee Shaw, with 1,589 career points scored….

Pearlee Shaw had the name and he was very well-known and well thought of around the Triad area…..He excelled in basketball and track at NEG and High Point, another thing that he and Coble had in common….

There are a lot people still around today that remember Pearlee Shaw and we send our thoughts and prayers out to his family, in their time of grief….

Pearlee Shaw gone, but with the name he had, never to be forgotten….His name will live in Guilford County basketball history….Just wish he would have had a chance to play for the Chicago Bulls…..With a name like Pearlee, it might have been like a second coming of ‘Earl the Pearl’ Monroe…..You would have had Mr. Pearl Lee Shaw…

We say today, a job well done by Pearlee Shaw and he will always be remembered for his basketball talents, but on this day, Friday October 26, 2018, we just say it this way….

RIP:Pearlee Shaw

GREENSBORO Pearlee Shaw, Jr., 63, passed away on October 20, 2018, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at World Victory Christian Center in Greensboro at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Public viewing will be held from 1 until 8 p.m. in the Mary Blackwell Chapel on Friday, October 26, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be posted to Blackwellfuneral.com. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.

Pearlee Shaw Jr. was born August 17, 1955 to Pearl Lee Shaw Sr. and Lottie Fuller Shaw. He was the oldest of 5 boys and grew up as a country boy in Sedalia, NC. He was affectionately referred to as Pearl, June Bug, and Slim.

He was a resident of Guilford County his entire life. He was a graduate of Northeast High School where he was a stellar track and basketball athlete. He was recruited to play basketball at High Point College (High Point University) where he is still listed in the top 10 scorers in the university’s history.

Upon graduation Pearlee’s athleticism allowed him the opportunity to try out for the Chicago Bulls, making it to the final cuts. His track accomplishments at High Point allowed him to receive a letter to tryout from the Dallas Cowboys. He declined participating in the Jr. Olympics to pursue a much greater legacy as a husband.

He never regretted the path that God placed him on as a truck driver for over 30 years that allowed him to provide well for his wife and 2 daughters. He had an infectious smile, a larger than life personality, and a roaring laugh that could captivate an entire movie theater. He enjoyed schooling young men on the basketball court, bowling, fishing, playing cards and working on cars all while wearing his Stacy Adams. His family often said that he was a “jack of all trades and a master of none”.

He was very passionate about his service for the Lord serving as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, choir member, transportation and evangelism coordinator. Until his health declined he was a faithful and active member of Tabernacle International Church.

On May 22, 1976, Pearlee was united in holy matrimony to his childhood crush and best friend Mrs. Cynthia Graves Shaw. From that union were born two surviving daughters and one adopted daughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pearl Lee Shaw Sr. and brother, Paul Shaw.

Survivors are his wife, Cynthia Graves Shaw; 3 daughters Natisha (Fred) Pittman, Lakeisha (Terence) Barnes, and Yolanda (Alexander Onoka) Amuni; 10 grandchildren, Tabourea Pittman, Shaquan Mitchell, Alexxus Shaw, Akia Barnes, Addison Barnes, Autumn Barnes, Amir Barnett, Amari Onoka, Ayden Onoka and Ava Pittman arriving in January 2019; mother, Lottie Shaw; brothers, Gary Shaw, James Shaw, and Clarence (Veronica) Shaw; mother-in-law, Lillie Bynum; sister-in-laws, Brenda Graves, Annette (Leon) Dickens, and Debra Baker; brother-in-laws, Keith (Diane) Graves, Mark (Vanessa) Graves; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and spiritual sons and daughters.