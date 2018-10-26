Round Three of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs with our local Northwest Guilford Vikings, still going for the Gold!!!
Northwest Guilford will host Providence High School on Saturday, 10/27 at 1pm in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A Volleyball state playoffs.
Admission will be $7, only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted for free admission.
Parking will be very limited in front of the gym due to a large marching band competition on campus. Access to the front of the gym area will be limited to the visiting team bus, officials, and handicapped spectators.
Spectators and others arriving will need to park in the student parking lot by the tennis courts and walk to the gym across the front of the school.
It is about a 10-15 minute walk, so please plan to arrive early.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
2018 NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND HIGHLIGHTS
ONE AWAY FROM 100
Hendersonville secured the program’s 99th win in the state playoffs with a five-set second round match victory against Brevard. The Bearcats will look to make history as the first program to reach the 100 playoff win plateau when they face Mount Pleasant on the road on Saturday in the third round.
OTHER MILESTONE WINS
· 4A West #12 seed Providence won the school’s 80th playoff match when they knocked off the #5 seed Hickory Ridge 3-0. Providence has amassed the wins in just 30 appearances (including this year) in the tournament.
· 2A West #4 seed West Davidson secured their 50th win in the playoffs with a 3-0 defeat of #13 West Stanly. West Davidson has compiled 50 wins in 28 tournament appearances.
· 2A West #14 seed West Iredell earned their 50th playoff win with a 3-0 victory over #3 East Lincoln. West Iredell has appeared in the NCHSAA playoffs in 27 years.
STREAKS CONTINUE
Three teams won back-to-back volleyball state championships a season ago. Green Hope, Carrboro and Community School of Davidson all earned a second straight championship in 2017. Their playoff winning streaks continue now as they moved into the third round.
Current Playoff Winning Streaks
Carrboro – 14 in a row – Last: W 3-0 over NC School of Science & Math
Community School of Davidson – 13 in a row – Last: W 3-0 vs. Cornerstone Charter
Green Hope – 13 in a row – Last W 3-0 vs. Cary
2018 NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Playoffs Third Round Pairings
East
#1 Louisburg (25-1) vs. #8 Pender (9-7)
#5 Pamlico County (16-2) vs. #13 Lakewood (18-4)
#3 Falls Lake Academy (20-5) vs. #11 Camden County (20-5)
#2 Perquimans (23-2) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (20-7)
West
#1 East Surry (23-4) vs. #8 North Stanly (18-3)
#4 Murphy (22-3) vs. #12 Community School of Davidson (22-6)
#3 Lincoln Charter (23-1) vs. #6 Polk County (17-8)
#2 Alleghany (21-3) vs. #7 Mountain Island Charter (22-3)
2018 NCHSAA 2A Volleyball Playoffs Third Round Pairings
East
#1 Ayden-Grifton (22-1) vs. #8 Croatan (13-3)
#5 Wheatmore (23-4) vs. #20 Goldsboro (16-6)
#3 South Granville (19-6) vs. #11 Carrboro (19-9)
#2 Currituck County (18-6) vs. #7 South Columbus (23-1)
West
#1 Fred T. Foard (23-2) vs. #8 West Wilkes (20-3)
#4 West Davidson (23-6) vs. #5 Forbush (22-4)
#11 Maiden (21-5) vs. #14 West Iredell (16-12)
#7 Mount Pleasant (21-5) vs. #18 Hendersonville (15-11)
2018 NCHSAA 3A Volleyball Playoffs Third Round Pairings
East
#1 D.H. Conley (23-0) vs. #24 West Johnston (20-5)
#5 Southern Alamance (23-5) vs. #20 Northwood (19-6)
#3 Cleveland (22-3) vs. #11 East Chapel Hill (24-4)
#2 Chapel Hill (26-5) vs. #7 Franklinton (19-4)
West
#1 Marvin Ridge (40-2) vs. #8 West Rowan (19-4)
#4 Watauga (24-0) vs. #5 McMichael (27-1)
#3 Jesse Carson (25-3) vs. #11 Hickory (22-3)
#2 West Henderson (30-2) vs. #10 Charlotte Catholic (20-8)
#2 West Henderson (29-2) vs. #18 T.C. Roberson (18-8)
2018 NCHSAA 4A Volleyball Playoffs Third Round Pairings
East
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (22-3) vs. #8 Leesville Road (19-5)
#4 Ashley (18-1) vs. #12 Broughton (14-6)
#3 South Central (19-2) vs. #11 New Bern (15-6)
#2 Green Hope (24-1) vs. #10 Wakefield (12-10)
West
#1 Davie (22-2) vs. #8 Ronald Reagan (22-5)
#4 Northwest Guilford (17-10) vs. #12 Providence (21-8)
#3 Mallard Creek (23-8) vs. #6 Jack Britt (20-6)
#2 Ardrey Kell (21-5) vs. #7 Panther Creek (15-4)
