The Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford HS football game has been moved to Monday night
The Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford High School football game has been moved to Monday at WGHS, with a 7:30pm kickoff…
They were holding out hope that they could play tonight/Friday night, but not on this night…Wayyyyyy too much rain and wayyyyyyy too wet….
*****from the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Twitter:*****
Southwest Cowboys
?@SWCowboys_Athl
Today’s @SWGHS_Football game at @WGHSgohornets has been moved to Monday night at 7:30pm @HPEmichael @JoeSireraNR @SWCowboys_Athl @SW_StudSection
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.