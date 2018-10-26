Update on Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Playoff Games with Warnersville, Lewis and Windsor Centers ready to play for Championships on Tuesday October 30

Last night at Jaycee Park it was Warnersville 19, Glenwood 0 in the Pee Wees Game One and then in Game Two, Lewis defeated Windsor, 13-0…those are your semifinal finals and next Tuesday October 30, it will be Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s City Championship….

In the Mites Division, it was Warnersville with convincing 35-0 win over Glenwood and in the other Mite semifinal game, Lewis moved by Windsor, 18-6….Next Tuesday finals feature, Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Mite Football City Championship…

On to the Midgets where Windsor ran past Glenwood, 31-6 and then Warnersville tripped up Lewis, 12-0….It will be Windsor vs. Warnersville for the Midget Division Football Title next Tuesday night, at Jaycee Park….

Here is a look at how they got there, to next Tuesday’s GPR Youth Football Championship Games….

DAY DATE Time Home vs Visitor FIELD Age Group Game 1 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (19) vs Glenwood (0) Bondurant 7-8 yr. olds Game 2 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Lewis (13) vs Windsor (0) Stanley 7-8 yr. olds Game 3 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (35) vs Glenwood (0) Edwards 9-10 yr.olds Game 4 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (6) vs Lewis (18) Bondurant 9-10 yr.olds Game 5 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (31) vs Glenwood (6) Edwards 11-12 yr.olds Game 6 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Lewis (0) vs Warnersville (12) Stanley 11-12 yr olds DAY DATE Time Home vs Visitor FIELD Age Group Game 7 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis Stanley 7-8 yr. olds Championship Game Game 8 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis Edwards 9-10 yr.olds Championship Game Game 9 Tuesday 10/30/2018 7:30pm Windsor vs Warnersville Edwards 11-12 yr.olds Championship Game