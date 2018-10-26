Update on Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Playoff Games with Warnersville, Lewis and Windsor Centers ready to play for Championships on Tuesday October 30

Posted by Andy Durham on October 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

Last night at Jaycee Park it was Warnersville 19, Glenwood 0 in the Pee Wees Game One and then in Game Two, Lewis defeated Windsor, 13-0…those are your semifinal finals and next Tuesday October 30, it will be Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s City Championship….

In the Mites Division, it was Warnersville with convincing 35-0 win over Glenwood and in the other Mite semifinal game, Lewis moved by Windsor, 18-6….Next Tuesday finals feature, Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Mite Football City Championship…

On to the Midgets where Windsor ran past Glenwood, 31-6 and then Warnersville tripped up Lewis, 12-0….It will be Windsor vs. Warnersville for the Midget Division Football Title next Tuesday night, at Jaycee Park….

       DAY      DATE       Time   Home              vs Visitor             FIELD     Age Group
Game 1 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (19) vs Glenwood (0)        Bondurant 7-8 yr. olds
Game 2 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Lewis (13)        vs Windsor  (0)        Stanley   7-8 yr. olds
  
Game 3 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (35) vs Glenwood (0)        Edwards   9-10 yr.olds
Game 4 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (6)       vs Lewis (18)          Bondurant 9-10 yr.olds

Game 5 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (31)      vs Glenwood (6)        Edwards   11-12 yr.olds
Game 6 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Lewis (0)         vs Warnersville (12)   Stanley   11-12 yr olds


       DAY     DATE       Time   Home         vs Visitor       FIELD       Age Group
Game 7 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis         Stanley     7-8 yr. olds Championship Game
Game 8 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis         Edwards     9-10 yr.olds Championship Game
Game 9 Tuesday 10/30/2018 7:30pm Windsor      vs Warnersville  Edwards     11-12 yr.olds Championship Game

