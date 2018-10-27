College Football Today in around our area and the ACC Today:Guilford wins 40-3, over Washington & Lee/Wake, Clemson, UVA, Charlotte all Winners

Washington & Lee(5-1) at Guilford College(2-4) 1pm Senior Day…Final:Guilford 40, W&L 3…Ezra Perkins(Dudley HS) running hard for Guilford today, along with Jeremiah Hedrick(Southern Guilford HS) making big tackles and he recovered a fumble, plus Harrison Kiser(Page HS) had his kicking shoes on today…..

Greensboro College(1-6) at Huntingdon College(1-5) 1pm….Final:Huntingdon 45, Greensboro College 0

Winston-Salem State(4-3) at Shaw(3-4) 1pm…Winston-Salem State trailing 20-14, late in the 3rd Quarter….

N.C. A&T(6-2/3-2) OFF this week….

Elon(5-2/3-1) OFF this week….

Wake Forest(3-4/0-3) at Louisville Noon…Last check, Wake was up 21-7, in the first quarter…Final:Wake Forest 56, Louisville 35

ACC:

North Carolina(1-6) at Virginia(5-2) Noon…Final:UVA 31, UNC 21

Duke(5-2) at Pittsburgh(3-4) 3:30pm…Duke up 28-25 in the 3rd Quarter….

N.C. State(5-1) at Syracuse(5-2) 7pm

Clemson(7-0) at Florida State(4-3) 12 Noon…Final:Clemson 59, Florida State 10

Thursday Night:

Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28

Friday Night:

Boston College 27, Miami 14

Southern Miss at Charlotte(3-4) 2pm…Final:Charlotte 20, Southern Miss 17

Western Carolina(3-4) at East Tennessee State 3:30pm

Gardner-Webb(1-6) at Campbell(5-2) 4pm

Thursday Night:

Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian State 14