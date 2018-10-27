North Carolina Middle School Cross Country Championships

North Carolina USATF

Middle School and Age Group

State Cross Country Championships

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Hagan Stone Park, Pleasant Garden, NC

Time: 1:00 PM

All Abilities and Ages, Boys and Girls?

Form your own team and see if you can be the best Middle School team in North Carolina: Schools, Clubs, Friends,

Age Groups:?

1. Middle School – 4,000 Meters 5th to 8th grade ONLY Teams are 5 athletes scoring, Get your friends together.

2. 11-12 years old – 3,000 meters

3. 9-10 years old – 3,000 meters

4. 8 & under – 2,000 meters

USATF Age Groups are your age on December 31, 2018

Registration: nc.milesplit.com

Deadline: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Order of events:? Middle School 4,000 meters 11-12 3,000 meters 9-10 3,000 meters? 8 & under 2,000 meters

Entry Fee:?$8.00 in advance, please register in advance $15.00 Race Day

Information: Charlie Brown

snoopytrac@aol.com

www.greensboropacesetters.com

Awards: – Top 10 runners each race, Top 2 teams in Middle School race