Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Advances To USA South Semifinals With 2-0 Victory Over Hawks

Women’s Soccer Advances To USA South Semifinals With 2-0 Victory Over Hawks

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team topped No.4-West Huntingdon College Saturday, 2-0, to advance to the semifinal round of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament.

After failing to capitalize on a few opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the game, Greensboro struck for the game’s first goal in the 16th minute.

After possessing a volley in the middle of the field, Mercedes Bauza took on a defender before blast the ball out of the air into the top right corner of the goal.

Greensboro continued to apply strong pressure to the Hawks defense but could not find the back of the net again until the 68th minute.

Following a 50/50 challenge just outside the 18-yard box, Samantha Whipp dribbled the ball back to the middle of the field before tucking it into the bottom left corner to extend the Greensboro lead to 2-0.

Over the final 22 minutes of play, the Greensboro defense stood strong and helped record the Pride’s ninth shutout of the season.

“I am really excited for my girls to reach the semifinals for the first time in a long time, and also have the opportunity to host the tournament here at home, is something special for both our program and the school,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We will take this win in for tonight but get back at it as we prepare for a really tough team in the semifinals.”

With the shutout victory, the Pride set a new program record for most wins in a single season with 17, while also running their record to 17-0.

Kelsey Emrich picked up the win in goal for Greensboro and moved to 14-0 on the season.

The Pride women will return to action Friday when they host the Lions of Piedmont College, who defeated Methodist University Saturday, in the USA South semifinals. The game time will be announced later.

