HPU Women’s Soccer Falls in Big South Quarterfinal at Radford, 2-0

RADFORD, Va. — The eighth-seeded High Point University women’s soccer team fell in its Big South Quarterfinal at top-seeded Radford, 2-0, Saturday evening (Oct. 27) in Radford, Va.

The Panthers conclude the season with a 5-10-4 record, while the Highlanders improved to 14-2-1. Radford controlled most of the possession in the contest and held an advantage of 29-11 in shots, including 17-2 in the first half.

“With a very young and inexperienced group of players I knew this year would require rapid growth,” HPU head coach Brandi Fontaine said. “We challenged them with a change in our style of play and even through the hard times, they attacked it head on. I am really proud of the strides we had this season. There are so many positives to take away.

“It’s games against really good teams like Radford that make us better. I have no doubt our girls will use this game and this season overall to drive them into what now starts the beginning of our 2019 season.”

Both teams had chances in the first five minutes of the contest as Radford had an early corner and redshirt-freshman Charla Ward fizzed a shot just across the face of goal.

The Highlanders broke open the scoring in the 29th minute when Jasmine Casarez headed a goal from six yards out off a cross from Emily Dunn. Radford scored within five minutes after the halftime break, when Jane Everett scored a header off of a corner form Jordan Lundin.

The Panthers’ best chance of the second half was in the 75th minute when Caitlin Shepherd hit the crossbar.

The margin would have been bigger if not for senior goalie Emily Lyon, who made nine saves in her final game in the Purple & White. Lyon played the majority of the game, with fellow senior Charlotte Kennedy replacing her for the final couple of minutes.

The match also marked the final matches of the careers for seniors Becca Palmer and Savannah Stoughton.