NCHSAA Men’s Cross Country Midwest 4-A Results with Page, Grimsley and Northwest Guilford finishing 5, 6, and 7
4A BOYS 5000 METER RUN FINALS
PLACE ATHLETE TEAM RESULT POINTS
1 Jack Holbrook 11 R.J. Reynolds 16:40.08
2 John Paynter 12 R.J. Reynolds 16:51.38 2
3 Cam Milroy 12 Page 16;53.97 3
4 Matthew Bauer 11 Pinecrest 16:57.38 4
5 Will Atkins 11 West Forsyth 5
6 Jack Cumbo Reagan 16:59.07 6
7 Ben Seeber 12 Grimsley 16:59.55 7
8 Sean Zaidi 12 East Forsyth 17:03.04 8
9 Clay Summers Davie County 17:03.85
Spencer Baldwin Reagan 17:10.74 10
11 Jeremy Eldredge West Forsyth 17:16.87
Nicholas O’Brien-Pifer 10 Independence 17:19.42 12
Matthew Hand 10 High Point Central
Shane Braxton 10 Grimsley 17:22.57 14
Aj Williams Pinecrest 17:24.29 15
Ethan Long Page 16
17 Brock Newsome 12 West Forsyth
18 Spencer Lykins Pinecrest 17:30.97 18
19 Sam Graham Reagan 17:31.71 19
Cole Meixsell West Forsyth
21 Jackson Nichols West Forsyth 17:33.01
22 Aaron Dorer 12 Reagan 17:33.85 22
23 Trey Raisbeck 12 Davie County 17:35.23 23
24 Jeff Echols R.J. Reynolds 17:36.47
25 Julian Mendoza 10 Hickory Ridge
26 Jay Keeley 9 Reagan 26
Tony Strickland 11 Scotland
28 Gabriel Warwar Page 17:44.00 28
Michael Beckerman Porter Ridge 17:46.74 29
30 Aiden Herman Pinecrest 30
31 Harrison Hickman R.J. Reynolds 17:49.49 31
David Nicholson R.J. Reynolds
33 Avery Hurst 11 Northwest Guilford
34 Garreth Fulcher Reagan 17:50.70
Joshua Handy Pinecrest 35
Andrew Thompson 10 Pinecrest
Ian Creech 12 R.J. Reynolds 37
38 Aycock Aaron 9 Scotland
Troye Curtin Pinecrest 17:56.99 39
40 Neil Brown High Point Central
Murad Creary High Point Central 17:59.78
42 Riley Joncas 11 Northwest Guilford 18:00.55
Curtis Peaslee Northwest Guilford 43
44 Nolan Carr 12 Northwest Guilford
Will Gardner 9 R.J. Reynolds 18:07.95
46 Jackson Sellers 10 Scotland 46
Nate Brooks Davie County 18:09.50 47
48 Scheneck Carter Independence 48
49 Jean-Lou Pare Page 49
Ransom Cope 10 Ragsdale 18:13.12
51 Bryce Anderson 10 Hickory Ridge
Joshua Hairston 12 Northwest Guilford 52
Logan Anderson 10 High Point Central
Peter Geniac Grimsley 18:24.99 54
55 Bryson McNeill Reagan 18:26.96
Russell Letourneau 12 West Forsyth 18:27.96
57 Nicholas Cleveland Independence 18:31.28
Seth Jiles Grimsley 18:31.35 58
59 Ethan Sadler Grimsley 18:36.37 59
60 Jack Williams 10 Grimsley 18:37.37
61 Braxton Folmar 12 Davie County 61
62 Dominic Conroy 9 Porter Ridge
Vishnu Kumar Hickory Ridge
Zaeeme Amin Page 18:49.68
65 Kensho Pilkey 10 Independence 65
66 Sam Crider 11 Hickory Ridge 66
Dustin Comeaux Glenn 19:01.96
Cameron Roney 12 Northwest Guilford
Noah Sadler Grimsley
Dustin Marcinko 10 Butler 70
71 Austin Sides Hickory Ridge 71
72 Brian Phlegar 12 Page 19:15.21 72
73 Darius Templeton 12 Independence 19:15.85
Jackson Lawrence Davie County 74
75 Liam McWhorter Northwest Guilford 19:16.00
76 Dylan Lamb 10 Hickory Ridge 19:16.24 76
77 Harrison McDowell Page 77
78 John Bovio High Point Central 19:19.07 78
Parker Prysiazniuk Davie County 19:27.28 79
Jennings Dean Scotland 19:27.77 80
Cameron McDaniel West Forsyth 81
Sean Riordan Davie County 19:32.59
Connor Helms Butler 19:48.21
84 Gerado Godinez 11 Richmond Senior 19:53.39 84
85 Cooper Sutherland 9 Scotland
86 Elijah Guzman 11 Independence
Ronald Allen High Point Central 87
88 Shane Henderson Independence 19:59.94
89 Mark Scott Ragsdale
90 Ian White High Point Central 20:02.06 90
Dillon Neeley Butler 20:06.82 91
92 Jared Novas Ragsdale 20:08.74
Carson Jordan 10 Richmond Senior 20:11.26 93
94 Mathew Marston 11 Ragsdale 20:20.38
Justin Hall 12 Ragsdale
Joseph Nicholson 11 Richmond Senior 20:31.26
97 Jeron Plummer Hickory Ridge 97
Wyatt Austin Porter Ridge 20:40.15 98
99 Jackson Wortham 9 Butler 20:43.93
100 Benjamin Vozniak Gellman 10 Butler 20:48.10
Silas Medlin Porter Ridge 101
Matthew Thompson 10 East Forsyth 102
103 Colton Locklear 9 Scotland 20:58.33 103
Micah Howell Porter Ridge 104
105 Keldon Clark Scotland 21:05.34
George Boyadjian Porter Ridge
Josh Osorio 10 Ragsdale 21:22.94
Joshua Wallace Richmond Senior
Oscar Nolen Butler 21:30.74
110 Charles Black Butler
111 Michael Lawson Glenn
112 Blake Albright East Forsyth
Henry Morgan 12 Porter Ridge 22:36.23
Caleb Pledger Glenn 22:38.00
115 isaiah chiles East Forsyth 115
116 Will Thompson 10 Richmond Senior 23:20.87 116
117 Randy Salinas Avila 10 Glenn 117
charles hall 10 East Forsyth 23:48.46
Trey Sapp Glenn
Anthony Santiago Glenn 120
Thomas Wilson East Forsyth 24:45.97 121
122 Jack Brennan 12 Ragsdale 25:12.46
Devon Tillman Richmond Senior 25:22.29 123
Michael Andresen Glenn 25:47.60
Adam Baker 9 East Forsyth 26:43.81 125
TEAM SCORES
PLACE TEAM POINTS SCORERS TIMES
1 West Forsyth 74 5+11+17+20+21 (56+81) 0:34 1-5 Split | 17:22 Avg
2 Reagan 83 6+10+19+22+26 (34+55) 0:43 1-5 Split | 17:23 Avg
3 R.J. Reynolds 90 1+2+24+31+32 (37+45) 1:09 1-5 Split | 17:21 Avg
4 Pinecrest 102 4+15+18+30+35 (36+39) 0:54 1-5 Split | 17:30 Avg
5 Page 160 3+16+28+49+64 (72+77) 1:55 1-5 Split | 17:49 Avg
6 Grimsley 192 7+14+54+58+59 (60+69) 1:36 1-5 Split | 17:58 Avg
7 Northwest Guilford 214 33+42+43+44+52 (68+75) 0:33 1-5 Split | 18:03 Avg
8 Davie County 214 9+23+47+61+74 (79+82) 2:12 1-5 Split | 18:08 Avg
9 High Point Central 225 13+40+41+53+78 (87+90) 1:59 1-5 Split | 18:12 Avg
10 Independence 255 12+48+57+65+73 (86+88) 1:56 1-5 Split | 18:25 Avg
11 Hickory Ridge 276 25+51+63+66+71 (76+97) 1:36 1-5 Split | 18:34 Avg
12 Scotland 276 27+38+46+80+85 (103+105) 2:14 1-5 Split | 18:38 Avg
13 Porter Ridge 394 29+62+98+101+104 (106+113) 3:11 1-5 Split | 19:47 Avg
14 Ragsdale 420 50+89+92+94+95 (107+122) 2:13 1-5 Split | 19:50 Avg
15 Butler 443 70+83+91+99+100 (109+110) 1:34 1-5 Split | 20:08 Avg
16 East Forsyth 455 8+102+112+115+118 (121+125) 6:45 1-5 Split | 21:23 Avg
17 Richmond Senior 497 84+93+96+108+116 (123) 3:27 1-5 Split | 21:04 Avg
18 Glenn 528 67+111+114+117+119 (120+124) 5:26 1-5 Split | 22:16 Avg
