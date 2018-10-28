Women’s NCHSAA Cross Country Midwest 4-A Regional Results:Northwest Guilford, Grimsley and Page, finish 5, 6, and 7
PLACE ATHLETE TEAM RESULT POINTS
1 Carmen Alder Pinecrest 1
2 Emma Kincaid 12 Grimsley 19:27.77 2
3 Bailey Reutinger West Forsyth 19:28.06
4 Gwen Parks Reagan 4
5 Ainsley Cooper Reagan 19:49.74 5
6 Kendall Phillips West Forsyth 6
7 Shelby Lowder 9 West Forsyth 20:09.05 7
8 Sydney Partyka Northwest Guilford 20:14.66
9 Eliza Broce 10 West Forsyth 20:15.46
10 Emerson Frantz Davie County 10
11 Jessica Herzog Reagan 20:23.76
12 Brooklyn Doorey Pinecrest 20:27.63
13 Madison Williams Scotland 20:33.65 0
14 Zavera Basrai 12 West Forsyth 20:36.77 13
15 Sarah Divincenzo 12 Hickory Ridge 20:37.32
16 Samantha Troup Reagan
17 Paris Stankewich 11 Northwest Guilford 16
18 Caroline Fagan Porter Ridge 20:54.15 17
19 Anna Davis R.J. Reynolds 18
20 Lauren Richards 10 Hickory Ridge 21:07.42
21 Laurel Holland Grimsley 21:07.86 20
22 Sophia Hirtle Pinecrest 21:12.24 21
Beth Saunders 10 Pinecrest
24 Isabella Saliba 11 Hickory Ridge 21:26.17
25 Lyann Le 12 Ragsdale 24
26 Taylar White 9 West Forsyth 25
Emory Bradley Pinecrest 21:47.27 26
28 Jaleah Taylor Hickory Ridge 21:52.28
Isabelle Vibbert 12 Pinecrest 21:56.99
Eleanor Long 8 Northwest Guilford 21:58.50
31 Teyanni Ashley Page
32 Kaitlyn Schmidt Hickory Ridge 22:09.71 31
33 Caroline Bozovich Page 32
Ainsley Edwards Reagan 22:12.74 33
Emma Overton 9 Pinecrest 34
36 Jessica Oberlies Grimsley
Brooke Smith 12 Davie County
Celeste Kidd-O’Brien Northwest Guilford 22:16.32
39 Ellie Acree 9 West Forsyth 22:19.84
Sophie Jones 9 Reagan 22:20.63
41 Grace Turcola 12 Northwest Guilford
Madeline Cunningham 12 Reagan
Haley Schweitzer 12 Page 22:38.43
44 Haley Irwin Northwest Guilford
Ashley Cox Northwest Guilford 22:45.71
46 Mary Brown R.J. Reynolds 22:55.15 45
Samantha Brennan Independence 46
48 Mia Marston Ragsdale 22:57.96 47
49 Bina Lerner Butler 23:19.85 48
50 McKenzie Campbell Page 23:20.11
51 Aleisha Lamb Independence
52 Olivia Dela Cruz 11 Porter Ridge 23:33.55
53 Sydney Chandler 10 R.J. Reynolds
54 Landyn Roberts Ragsdale
55 Paige Riordan Davie County 54
Mikayla Lamb Independence 23:38.90
Ariel Brown Richmond Senior 23:41.27 56
Danielle Aiello 12 Butler 23:46.32
Indira Thompson Independence 58
Abby Yount 12 Davie County 59
Jessica McKay R.J. Reynolds
62 Claire Adcock Grimsley 24:00.37 61
Jane Crowley R.J. Reynolds 62
64 Ellie Pokela 9 Page 63
65 Natalie Torres Independence 64
Anna Crider Hickory Ridge 24:08.78
Bethany Matthews Scotland
68 Mayra Martinez Porter Ridge 24:22.75 66
69 Emily Matthews R.J. Reynolds
70 Cate Cambruzzi Butler
71 Lindsey Cormier 12 Porter Ridge 24:35.16
72 Emily Townsend Hickory Ridge
Savai Matos Independence 24:52.91 71
74 Remi Short 11 Page 24:54.03
75 Lilly Tyler Grimsley 24:58.82
Abbey Mitchell Grimsley 25:08.67 74
77 Lea Harrington 9 Grimsley 25:09.62 75
78 Eva Keel Page 25:11.69
79 Candace Greene 12 High Point Central 77
Abbygail Calhoun 11 Richmond Senior 25:21.07 78
81 Debbie Morakinyo 12 Ragsdale 79
82 Heidi Dix 9 Davie County 25:22.17
83 Emma Taylor Porter Ridge
84 Naturi Lancaster Independence 82
Nicole Hamm 11 East Forsyth 25:42.90
86 Katie Nicholls R.J. Reynolds 25:48.67 83
Sydney Love 12 Davie County
Georgia Visser Davie County 26:07.44
89 Allyson Leggett 11 Richmond Senior
90 Alena Cradock Richmond Senior 26:48.63
Zamiya Mcinnis Richmond Senior 88
92 Analee Wyand Richmond Senior 27:01.48 89
93 Rose Goins 12 High Point Central 27:21.53
Marlane Conway Ragsdale 91
Ashley Perez-Cedillo High Point Central 92
96 Erleen Ellis High Point Central 27:42.18 93
Zaria Bop Porter Ridge 28:10.02 94
Christy Nguyen 12 Ragsdale 28:34.28 95
Kira Durbin Porter Ridge
Joanna Lee Butler 28:52.37
Ava Reeder Scotland 29:00.28 0
102 Aliza Taylor Glenn 0
Elle Rojas Butler 29:49.65 98
Megan Shephard High Point Central
TEAM SCORES
PLACE TEAM POINTS SCORERS TIMES
1 West Forsyth 38 3+6+7+9+13 (25+38) 1:08 1-5 Split | 20:05 Avg
2 Reagan 68 4+5+11+15+33 (39+41) 2:29 1-5 Split | 20:34 Avg
3 Pinecrest 82 1+12+21+22+26 (28+34) 3:13 1-5 Split | 20:39 Avg
4 Hickory Ridge 114 14+19+23+27+31 (65+70) 1:32 1-5 Split | 21:26 Avg
5 Northwest Guilford 130 8+16+29+37+40 (43+44) 2:08 1-5 Split | 21:31 Avg
6 Grimsley 191 2+20+35+61+73 (74+75) 5:31 1-5 Split | 22:21 Avg
7 Page 216 30+32+42+49+63 (72+76) 2:01 1-5 Split | 22:50 Avg
8 R.J. Reynolds 237 18+45+52+60+62 (67+83) 2:56 1-5 Split | 23:07 Avg
9 Davie County 239 10+36+54+59+80 (84+85) 5:03 1-5 Split | 23:05 Avg
10 Independence 273 46+50+55+58+64 (71+82) 1:09 1-5 Split | 23:36 Avg
11 Porter Ridge 284 17+51+66+69+81 (94+96) 4:41 1-5 Split | 23:48 Avg
12 Ragsdale 294 24+47+53+79+91 (95) 6:06 1-5 Split | 24:12 Avg
13 Butler 368 48+57+68+97+98 6:29 1-5 Split | 26:04 Avg
14 Richmond Senior 395 56+78+86+87+88 (89) 3:19 1-5 Split | 25:53 Avg
15 High Point Central 451 77+90+92+93+99 5:08 1-5 Split | 27:41 Avg
