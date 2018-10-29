Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for this week 10/29-11/3/18:Football Friday Senior Night Home vs. Southern Guilford HS/Girls Basketball Saturday at Dudley HS
10/31/18 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
10/31/18 Wednesday N/A 1st Practice Date for Winter Sports
10/31/18 Wednesday N/A 5:00 PM MS Football vs. Allen Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
11/01/18 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/01/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School
11/02/18 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/02/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Southern Guilford High School Senior Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
11/03/18 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/03/18 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Pre-State Cheer Competition hosted by Cox Mill
11/03/18 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Pre-State Cheer Competition hosted by Cox Mill
11/03/18 Saturday Basketball V Girls A 11:00 AM Andrews multi-team scrimmage @ hosted by Dudley
