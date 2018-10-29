Elon Football Holds Strong in National Rankings After Open Date

ELON, N.C. – After its scheduled open date for the 2018 season this past weekend, Elon University football remained No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 8 in the STATS FCS Poll released Monday, Oct. 29.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Poll

In both polls, rankings through Elon’s No. 6 spot in the AFCA poll and No. 8 in the STATS poll remained unchanged this week. The Phoenix picked up 497 points in the AFCA poll and 2,789 points in the STATS poll. In the AFCA poll, Elon stands between No. 5 Weber State and No. 7 South Dakota State while placing No. 7 South Dakota State and No. 9 Wofford in the STATS poll.

The Phoenix is joined by five CAA Football teams in the STATS poll in James Madison (No. 3), Delaware (No. 13), Towson (No. 15), Stony Brook (No. 16) and Maine (No. 23). In the AFCA poll, Elon is accompanied by James Madison (No. 3), Towson (No. 15), Delaware (No. 16) and Stony Brook (No. 18).

Elon will be back in action Saturday, Nov. 3, for Homecoming at Rhodes Stadium when it takes on Rhode Island at 1:30 p.m. At 5-3 and 3-2 in CAA Football action, the Rams are receiving votes in both polls this week.