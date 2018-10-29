Football Tonight in and around Guilford County(10/29/18) with both Varsity and JV Football Tonight

Varsity Football Tonight:

Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) at Western Guilford(1-8/1-3) 7:30pm at Doug Henderson Stadium

Asheboro(0-10/0-5) at Southwestern Randolph(2-7/0-4) 7pm

Junior Varsity Football Tonight:

Ragsdale at High Point Central 6pm

Southern Guilford at Southern Alamance 7pm

**********If you know of other games coming up tonight, let us know, so we can add them to the list…..**********