Greensboro College Men’s Soccer To Host Methodist In USA South Quarterfinals

Men’s Soccer To Host Methodist In USA South Quarterfinals
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team will host their quarterfinal round game of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament at 2 p.m.Tuesday.
The Pride, who won the East Division Regular Season Championship, will enter the tournament as the East Division’s top seed after winning their final 12 games of the regular season.
Greensboro will play host to the Monarchs of Methodist University, who enter the tournament as the No.4-East seed.
Tickets for the game will be $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for students, faculty, staff and children.
All Greensboro College students who present their Pride Card at the gate will be admitted free of charge courtesy of Student Activities.
Quarterfinal Round Preview
No. 4-East Methodist University
vs.
No.1-East Greensboro College
Team Records
Methodist University: 7-8-2
Greensboro College: 14-2-0
Series History
Methodist University leads 17-18-4
Last Meeting
October 17, 2018
Greensboro College 2, Methodist University 1
