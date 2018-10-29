Greensboro College Men’s Soccer To Host Methodist In USA South Quarterfinals

Men’s Soccer To Host Methodist In USA South Quarterfinals

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team will host their quarterfinal round game of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament at 2 p.m.Tuesday.

The Pride, who won the East Division Regular Season Championship, will enter the tournament as the East Division’s top seed after winning their final 12 games of the regular season.

Greensboro will play host to the Monarchs of Methodist University, who enter the tournament as the No.4-East seed.

Tickets for the game will be $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for students, faculty, staff and children.

All Greensboro College students who present their Pride Card at the gate will be admitted free of charge courtesy of Student Activities.

Quarterfinal Round Preview

No. 4-East Methodist University

vs.

No.1-East Greensboro College

Team Records

Methodist University: 7-8-2

Greensboro College: 14-2-0

Series History

Methodist University leads 17-18-4

Last Meeting

October 17, 2018

Greensboro College 2, Methodist University 1