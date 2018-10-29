High School Football This Week in and around Guilford County(11/2/18)
All games will kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….
Mount Tabor(6-4/5-0) at Dudley(8-2/4-1)
Western Alamance(8-1/5-0) at Northern Guilford(7-2/4-1)
Northwest Guilford(4-6/1-2) at Grimsley(5-5/2-1)
Southern Guilford(2-8/2-3) at Eastern Guilford(8-2/4-1)
Western Guilford(1-8/1-3 at Smith(2-7/1-3)
Southwestern Randolph(2-7/0-4) at Southeast Guilford(9-1/5-0)
Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Person County(3-6/1-4)
High Point Andrews(3-7/2-3) at Wheatmore(8-1/3-1)
Rabun Gap(5-5/2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3/1-1) 7pm…NCISAA Playoff Game
Winston-Salem Prep(4-6/1-3) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4/2-2)
WS Reynolds(4-5/1-2) East Forsyth(9-0/3-0)
Reidsville(9-0/2-0) at Graham(0-10/0-3)
Eastern Alamance(6-3/3-2) at McMichael(1-8/0-5)
Burlington Williams(6-3/3-2) at Southern Alamance(8-2/3-2)
Page(5-5/3-0) OFF
Ragsdale(7-3/2-1) OFF
Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) OFF
High Point Central(3-8/0-4) Season Complete…
