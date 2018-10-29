High School Football This Week in and around Guilford County(11/2/18)

All games will kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….

Mount Tabor(6-4/5-0) at Dudley(8-2/4-1)

Western Alamance(8-1/5-0) at Northern Guilford(7-2/4-1)

Northwest Guilford(4-6/1-2) at Grimsley(5-5/2-1)

Southern Guilford(2-8/2-3) at Eastern Guilford(8-2/4-1)

Western Guilford(1-8/1-3 at Smith(2-7/1-3)

Southwestern Randolph(2-7/0-4) at Southeast Guilford(9-1/5-0)

Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Person County(3-6/1-4)

High Point Andrews(3-7/2-3) at Wheatmore(8-1/3-1)

Rabun Gap(5-5/2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3/1-1) 7pm…NCISAA Playoff Game

Winston-Salem Prep(4-6/1-3) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4/2-2)

WS Reynolds(4-5/1-2) East Forsyth(9-0/3-0)

Reidsville(9-0/2-0) at Graham(0-10/0-3)

Eastern Alamance(6-3/3-2) at McMichael(1-8/0-5)

Burlington Williams(6-3/3-2) at Southern Alamance(8-2/3-2)

Page(5-5/3-0) OFF

Ragsdale(7-3/2-1) OFF

Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) OFF

High Point Central(3-8/0-4) Season Complete…