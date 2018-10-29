HPU Women’s Golf: Panthers Lead After First Day of Terrier Intercollegiate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team leads the Terrier Intercollegiate after 18 holes Monday (Oct. 29) at the Country Club of Spartanburg (Par 72 – 6,012 yards).

The Panthers shot 9-over 297 for the round and lead by two strokes over Georgia Southern (299). USC Upstate is third at 302, followed by Appalachian State (303) and Winthrop (304). HPU is the defending champion in the tournament. The four scoring positions shot 11-over on the front nine and combined to shoot 2-under on the back nine.

“It was a tale of two nines out there today,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We did not have our best stuff on the front nine, but I was really pleased with the way the girls kept their heads down and executed on the back nine. We did the hard work of putting ourselves in a great position, but tomorrow is a new day and there is plenty of improvement to be made on those opening holes. If we stay patient and stick to our game plan, we’re in for an exciting finish to this fall.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn is tied for fourth after a 1-over 73 on Monday. The freshman shot 4-over on the front nine before 3-under back nine with four birdies. Junior Tonrak Tasaso is a shot behind with a 2-over 74 and is in a tie for sixth. She had back-to-back-to-back birdies on holes No. 11, 12 and 13.

Junior Samantha Vodry and freshman Olivia John are tied for 11th after 3-over 75’s. Sophomore Vasy Montague is tied for 29th at 78, while sophomore Anna-Marie Kuenzle sits in a tie for 63rd, competing as an individual.

The second and final round begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.