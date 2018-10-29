New News and Record High Football Top Ten Poll for this week:Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Page at #3 and Dudley #4
The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches……
Go to www.greensboro.com or to www.hsxtra.com….
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 9-0
Last week: 1
Friday: at Graham
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 9-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Southwestern Randolph
3. PAGE
Record: 5-5
Last week: 3
Next: No. 8 Ragsdale, Nov. 9
4. DUDLEY
Record: 8-2
Last week: 5
Friday: Mount Tabor
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Southern Guilford
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Western Alamance
7. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-5
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 10 Northwest Guilford
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 7-3
Last week: 8
Next: at No. 3 Page, Nov. 9
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 9
Monday: at Western Guilford
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
