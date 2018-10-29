New News and Record High Football Top Ten Poll for this week:Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Page at #3 and Dudley #4

The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches……

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 9-0

Last week: 1

Friday: at Graham

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 9-1

Last week: 2

Friday: Southwestern Randolph

3. PAGE

Record: 5-5

Last week: 3

Next: No. 8 Ragsdale, Nov. 9

4. DUDLEY

Record: 8-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Mount Tabor

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Southern Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Western Alamance

7. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-5

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 10 Northwest Guilford

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 7-3

Last week: 8

Next: at No. 3 Page, Nov. 9

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9

Monday: at Western Guilford

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD