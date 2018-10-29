Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for this Week 10/29-11/3/18:Football Friday at Grimsley HS
Monday, October 29
4:45 PM Girls Middle School Soccer Jamestown Middle School Home
Tuesday, October 30
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey NCFHA 2nd Round Playoffs vs. Chapel Hill Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round if advance Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, October 31
No events scheduled
Thursday, November 01
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA Regional Final if advance Away
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Grimsley High School Home
Friday, November 02
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Grimsley High School Away
Saturday, November 03
10:30 AM Coed Varsity Cross Country NCHSAA State Championship Away
12:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA State Championship Away
