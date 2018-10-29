N&R’s Jeff Mills reporting N.C. A&T DB Mac McCain(Dudley HS) lost for the season, due to injury

from Jeff Mills with the News and Record at www.greensboro.com and CLICK HERE for full/complete post/article…

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will finish the football season without its best defensive back.

All-America cornerback Franklin “Mac” McCain, a sophomore from Dudley High School, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Aggies’ 35-10 victory at Bethune-Cookman and will need surgery to repair the damage.

The surgery could happen as soon as next week, A&T head coach Sam Washington said Monday.

