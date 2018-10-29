Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/29-11/3/18:Football Friday Home vs. Southwestern Randolph HS
10/29/18 Monday Athletes VJ Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM OPEN DATE All Winter Sports Physical Due to Athletic Trainers
10/31/18 Wednesday Athletes VJ Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM OPEN DATE 1st Day of Winter Sports Tryouts
11/01/18 Thursday Soccer MS Women’s H 5:00 PM Southwest Guilford
11/01/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00PM Southwestern Randolph High
11/02/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High Senior Night SEHS Stadium
11/03/18 Saturday Soccer V Men’s A TBA TBA 1st Round State Playoff’s
11/03/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 9:00 AM TBA 3A State XC Championships@ Ivy Redmond Park
