CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Rankings for this week, with Page #18(4-A), Southeast Guilford #9(3-A) and Eastern Guilford #17(3-A) among the ranked teams
You’ll find Page #18(4-A), Southeast Guilford #9(3-A) and Eastern Guilford #17(3-A) among the ranked teams in this week’s CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Rankings, from Chris Hughes, at CarolinaPreps.com….
Also on board you see East Forsyth #4(4-A), WS Parkland #15(3-A), Reidsville #2(2-A), Randleman #6(2-A), and North Davidson #7(2-A)….
CLICK HERE to see and check out all of the teams and the rankings, at CarolinaPreps.com…
