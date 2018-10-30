Football Footnotes from Southeast Guilford High School:Moving Games Due to the Weather
*****Due to the probability of rain and lighting on Friday we are moving our football games vs Southwestern Randolph:*****
**********JV football – SE Guilford at SW Randolph will now be tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7:00
Varsity Football – SW Randolph at SE Guilford will now be Thursday at 7:00**********
