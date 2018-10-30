Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) named ACC Linebacker of the Week(Second honor this season and he leads the ACC in Tackles)
**********Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) named ACC Linebacker of the Week**********
LINEBACKER – Germaine Pratt(High Point Central High School), NC State, Gr., LB; High Point, N.C.
Second ACC Linebacker of the Week accolade of 2018 for Pratt, who tallied a career-high 16 tackles in the Wolfpack’s loss at Syracuse • Pratt also had a career-best 2.5 sacks for a loss of 21 yards • Fourteen of his 16 tackles were solo stops •
**********Pratt leads the ACC and ranks sixth in the FBS in solo tackles per game.**********
+++++Solid game this week for Tre Turner, the freshman wide receiver from Northwest Guilford HS, who had a TD reception for the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech, last Thursday night….+++++
2 receptions for 62 yards and the TD for Tre, and I think the TD covered around 39-42 yards…
