Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Strikes Early To Vault Into USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals

Pride Men Strike Early To Vault Into USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID:

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College men’s soccer team blanked No.4-East Seeded Methodist University in the Quarterfinals of the USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament Tuesday, 3-0.

Carlos Barragan recorded his first goal of the contest early to put the Pride up 1-0.

In the second minute of the match, Jordy Briceno placed a free kick in front of Methodist’s goal, which Barragan easily found and placed into the upper right hand corner of the goal.

Greensboro held onto the one-goal lead for the remainder of the half, while outshooting the Monarchs 12-2.

Jacob Owens then broke into Methodist’s territory in the 49th minute and emerged with his first goal on the year to elevate the Pride’s lead to 2-0.

Less than 11 minutes later, Barragan was awarded a penalty kick and cashed it in past a diving Monarchs goalkeeper, making the score 3-0.

Greensboro then had another opportunity to score off a penalty kick, but was unable to capitalize.

The Pride defense continued to tame Methodist’s offense and helped to secure the shutout victory.

“It was a very good team performance for the boys today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “It has been a lot of hard work for all of these players to put the team in this position.

“It is extremely important that we stay united and focused. We look forward to shifting our focus to the next game.”

Elmer Martinez earned the win in the goal, while stopping the lone shot he faced..

The Pride will now wait to see where and who they will face-off against in the semifinals of the tournament. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.