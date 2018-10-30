Local Pros you know on the Go and in the Show/NFL, and what they did last weekend/Sunday!!!!!(Cohen/Tarik a freak for the Bears last Sunday)

Local Pros you know on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday:Cohen/Tarik(N.C. A&T) a freak for the Chicago Bears on Sunday!!!!!

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Well, it was another busy Sunday for Tarik Cohen with 5 carries for 40 yards, he had 1 reception for 70 yards and it was good for a TD, plus 4 Punt Returns for 36 yards, in the Bears 24-10 win over the N.Y. Jets…

146 Total Yards and a TD for Cohen….

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) Keenan Allen and the LA Chargers were OFF last Sunday….Season shows Allen with 41 receptions for 506 yards and 1 TD…

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 3 receptions, good for 37 yards and One Touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders….Ebron now with 36 receptions, good for 397 yards and 7 TD’s….

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) Harris with 2 receptions for 20 yards for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins 20-13 win over the New York Giants, on Sunday…

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 2 Tackles/2 Solo Tackles, as his Cleveland Browns lost 33-18, to the Pittsburgh Steelers…

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) Reader had 1 Tackle(Solo) for the Houston Texans, in their win over the Miami Dolphins, 42-23, back last Thursday night…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) Marcus Gilchrist had 5 Tackles with four solo tackles on Sunday for the Oakland Raiders, who lost to the Colts, 42-28….

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) Still no T.J. Logan action for the Arizona Cardinals this season….

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) William Hayes, out of action right now with the Miami Dolphins….Dolphins fell to the Houston Texans, 42-23, back on Thursday…..

Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman, and the starting Left Tackle right now for the Cleveland Browns, and still working hard for the Browns…

*****Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****

+++++When they get back in action, we will add them to the list, just like we did Maurice Harris up at the top of our page…+++++

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…