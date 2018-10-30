The Entire Page Defense(Page HS) is our Week 11 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

The Entire Page Defense is our Week 11 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

The Entire Page Defense is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….The Page Defense worked with the “Bend but do not Break” approach, and that allowed them to keep the Grimsley Whirlies off of the scoreboard for the most part, as the Whirlies posted 7 points, with their one TD and PAT kick, but when it came crunch time, the Page Defense kicked it into another gear and they went to work keeping and kicking Grimsley out of the end zone, as the Whirlies had at least two more key threats, but the Page Defense would not break down and they would not give in, and they would not let Grimsley enter the ‘Promised Land’…

In conferring with several media and the Page coaches, they felt like the Page Defense stepped up and they should be our “Player of the Week” for this week, with their outstanding effort and hard labor, helping to deliver the 21-7 victory to their Pirate Faithful last Wednesday night, over at Jamieson Stadium…..Convincing game-winning effort from the Entire Page Defense….

The Entire Page Defense, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

(In addition to the Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), The Page Defense(selected member(s) also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Six Winner:

Cody King(Page High School)

Week Seven Winner:

Tawahn Young(Dudley High School)

Week Eight Winner:

Jalen Fairley/The Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Nine Winner:

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Ten Winner:

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School)

Week Eleven Winner:

The Entire Page Defense

(I guess you could call these guys, Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Players of the Week.)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen, Brett Shreve, Cody King, Tawahn Young, Jalen Fairley/The SEG Offensive Line, Ryan Douglas, Devan Boykin, and The Entire Page Defense courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial, and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….

Our Player of the Game, from last week’s games that GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio covered, was the Eastern Guilford “Front Four”, from Eastern Guilford High School….Dennis White was at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….

Here is what the Orange High School head coach had to say about the Eastern Guilford front four on defense:

“That front four could fly,” said Orange Head Coach Van Smith, who said the Eastern Guilford defense was the fastest he’s faced this year. “Those defensive ends were almost unfair fast. You see speed against the Durham schools and that’s comparable. They’re like that. That defensive front was so fast.”

(EG won the game at Orange, 28-17.)

That’s our look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Twelve of the 2018 Season….

