Warnersville, Windsor and Lewis Centers going for Youth Football Championships TONIGHT in the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s City Championship Games at Jaycee Park
TONIGHT we start with the Pee Wees, and it will be Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Pee Wee Football City Championship….6:15pm
In the Mites Division, the finals feature Warnersville vs. Lewis for the Mite Football City Championship…6:15pm
For the Midgets it will be Windsor vs. Warnersville for the Midget Division Football Title, at Jaycee Park…..7:30pm
DAY DATE Time Home vs Visitor FIELD Age Group
Game 7 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis Stanley 7-8 yr. olds Championship Game
Game 8 Tuesday 10/30/2018 6:15pm Warnersville vs Lewis Edwards 9-10 yr.olds Championship Game
Game 9 Tuesday 10/30/2018 7:30pm Windsor vs Warnersville Edwards 11-12 yr.olds Championship Game DAY
Here is a look at how they got here, for the 2018 GPR Youth Football Championship Games….
DATE Time Home vs Visitor FIELD Age Group
Game 1 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (19) vs Glenwood (0) Bondurant 7-8 yr. olds
Game 2 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Lewis (13) vs Windsor (0) Stanley 7-8 yr. olds
Game 3 Thursday 10/25/2018 6:15pm Warnersville (35) vs Glenwood (0) Edwards 9-10 yr.olds
Game 4 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (6) vs Lewis (18) Bondurant 9-10 yr.olds
Game 5 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Windsor (31) vs Glenwood (6) Edwards 11-12 yr.olds
Game 6 Thursday 10/25/2018 7:30pm Lewis (0) vs Warnersville (12) Stanley 11-12 yr olds
