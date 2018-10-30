Youth Football Finals from Jaycee Park:Warnersville Lighting up the Night, in GPR City Championship Games/Windsor grabs a piece of the Spotlight with 26-13 Midget Championship win over Warnersville

With two games down and still one game left to play, Warnersville is looking to take all of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Football Championships for this season/2018….

Warnersville threatening to make Greensboro, “Warnersville home of the Greensboro Youth Football Champions”….Windsor would not let Warnersville grab the Trifecta, as the Windsor Rams came back in the second half to take down the Wolverines and spoil the Warnersville sweep tonight at Jaycee Park….

So far on Tuesday night over at Jaycee Park you have the Warnersville Wolverines making the scene and here is what they have done tonight:

We have now added in the Windsor Rams’ Title Take in the Midget Division….

GPR Youth Football Championships:

Pee Wee Division City Championship:

Final:Warnersville 13, Lewis 0

Halftime:Warnersville 6, Lewis 0

Mite Division City Championship:

Final:Warnersville 33, Lewis 0

Halftime:Warnersville 21, Lewis 0

*****Zane Murphy was one of the top runners in this game for the Warnersville Wolverines……*****

Midget Division City Championship:

Final:Windsor 26, Warnersville 13

Halftime:Warnersville 13, Windsor 12