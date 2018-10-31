Elon Announces Full 2019 Football Schedule

ELON, N.C. – With CAA Football announcing the 2018 conference schedule Wednesday, Oct. 31, Elon University football has unveiled its complete 11-game schedule for the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

In all, Elon will host five regular-season home games inside Rhodes Stadium starting Saturday, Sept. 7, with a matchup against The Citadel. Other home opponents next season for the Phoenix include James Madison on Sept. 28, Delaware on Oct. 12, William & Mary on Nov. 2 and Maine on Nov. 9.

Elon’s season opens Saturday, Aug. 31, with a short road trip for the renewal of a Triad rivalry against North Carolina A&T. The Phoenix and Aggies have played three times since 2013, but have not met since the 2015 campaign.

Other road contests against FCS competition in 2019 include trips to Richmond on Sept. 14, New Hampshire on Oct. 5, Rhode Island on Oct. 26 and Towson on Nov. 23. On Sept. 21 after opening CAA Football action the week before against the Spiders, Elon will take I-40 West to Winston-Salem, N.C., for a meeting with ACC-foe Wake Forest. The game will be Elon’s third meeting with Wake Forest since Elon became a Division I program, making Wake Forest Elon’s most common FBS opponent since transitioning to FCS football.

Game times and season ticket information will be released at a later date.

After an open date on the schedule last weekend, Elon resumes its 2018 season this Saturday, Nov. 3, with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff against Rhode Island inside Rhodes Stadium. Elon checked in at No. 6 in the nation in the AFCA Coaches Poll this week while Rhode Island is receiving votes in both national polls.

2019 Elon Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – at North Carolina A&T

Sept. 7 – The Citadel

Sept. 14 – at Richmond*

Sept. 21 – at Wake Forest

Sept. 28 – James Madison*

Oct. 5 – at New Hampshire*

Oct. 12 – Delaware*

Oct. 19 – BYE

Oct. 26 – at Rhode Island*

Nov. 2 – William & Mary*

Nov. 9 – Maine*

Nov. 16 – BYE

Nov. 23 – at Towson*

*denotes CAA Football game